P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) Celebrates Women’s Independence in the Summer 2023 Issue
Manhasset, NY, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- As we approach the Fourth of July, P.O.W.E.R. Magazine reflects on independence and how we define it. For women, it has taken on a whole new meaning in recent years. Women have become more and more independent, both in their personal and professional lives, breaking down barriers and shattering glass ceilings.
P.O.W.E.R. Women’s Organization and Magazine is proud to feature women from all walks of life who have achieved greatness in their respective fields. This summer issue’s cover girl, Captain Sandy Yawn from the Bravo television show “Below Deck Mediterranean,” is a perfect example of a woman paving the way in a man’s world. As the captain of a super-yacht, she has shown that women can excel in any field, no matter how traditionally male-dominated it may be.
Captain Sandy is just one of the many inspiring women featured in this issue. This summer’s magazine also includes stories about Deborah Norville, a seasoned journalist and host of the iconic TV show, “Inside Edition”; Dr. Robi Ludwig, a renowned psychotherapist and author, who has dedicated her life to helping others; dynamic corporate speaker and consultant, Cassandra Worthy, who invented the life-changing movement she calls Change Enthusiasm®; Jeanine Pirro, a trailblazing TV personality, attorney, judge, and prosecutor who made her mark as the first female district attorney of Westchester County, New York; and Dr. Doris Day, a board-certified dermatologist who has dedicated her life to helping others look and feel their best.
These women are just a small sample of the incredible members of the P.O.W.E.R. community. The issue also includes the success stories of other P.O.W.E.R. members, everyday hard-working women who have achieved success in their own right, and who are dedicated to empowering other women. “At P.O.W.E.R., we believe that by lifting each other up, we can do anything we set our minds to,” said Tonia DeCosimo, founder and editor-in-chief of P.O.W.E.R. and P.O.W.E.R. Magazine. “As we navigate these difficult and divisive times, it's more important than ever to come together and support each other. P.O.W.E.R. is a community that celebrates diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment. We may have different views and opinions, but we are united by our common goal of supporting and uplifting women everywhere.”
For more information, or to find out how to become part of P.O.W.E.R., visit: www.powerwoe.com.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
