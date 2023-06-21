Tommy Raykovich’s Newly Released "ISLANDS" is an Emotionally Charged Story of Love and Self-Discovery
“ISLANDS,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tommy Raykovich, is a captivating tale of love’s transformative powers as two souls find unexpected blessings and lessons of faith.
Hilltop Lakes, TX, June 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “ISLANDS”: a potent tale of personal and spiritual growth. “ISLANDS” is the creation of published author, Tommy Raykovich, a loving father and widower who was raised in Texas.
Raykovich shares, “Love is the most powerful energy in the universe. Love’s potential is exceptional and transforming. Walk along the shoreline of an island of a mind. Learn how the heartache of lost loves can be healed. Join the voyage of a lifetime as two people discover the wonders of God’s greatest gift. Feel the emotions of the two as they experience life on a path planned for them before time. Continue with them as they learn of faith and trust. Life is joyful at times and seemingly unbearable at times. God creates different paths for each of us. Come, find out where God’s path for the subjects of this story takes them. Life is a journey. A journey of many lessons. Such is this story.
“Know that love can set you free.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tommy Raykovich’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and spark a sense of nostalgia for a loved one most cherished.
Consumers can purchase “ISLANDS” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “ISLANDS,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
