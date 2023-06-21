Susan Fearn’s Newly Released "Stormy" is a Charming Tale of a Little Cloud with Big Dreams and Even Bigger Lessons to Learn
“Stormy,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Susan Fearn, is a delightful adventure that holds a powerful lesson for young readers told in a subtle and memorable fashion.
Mobile, AL, June 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Stormy”: a vibrant story that warns against selfishness and greed. “Stormy” is the creation of published author, Susan Fearn, who was born and raised in Mobile, Alabama, where she has been a gifted education specialist for twenty-five years.
Fearn shares, “Stormy’s search for his purpose in the big, blue sky finds him dreaming of big expectations. While longing to stand out and live up to his name—Stormy soon discovers the most important lesson about his true identity.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Susan Fearn’s new book pairs an imaginative coming of age tale and fun science facts for elementary age readers.
Consumers can purchase “Stormy” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Stormy,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
