Author Jason R Anthony’s New Book, "Tokey's Adequately Incomplete Compendium of Paraphernalia of the Average Stoner," is an Educational Guide for Beginners on Cannabis
Recent release “Tokey's Adequately Incomplete Compendium of Paraphernalia of the Average Stoner,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jason R Anthony, is designed to help those interested in smoking cannabis get started. From the different paths to obtaining marijuana to all the possible ways of smoking it, Jason's work provides a perfect starting point to open up a whole new world to readers.
Apopka, FL, June 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jason R Anthony, a hardworking, humble man and a self-described jack-of-all-trades, has completed his new book, “Tokey's Adequately Incomplete Compendium of Paraphernalia of the Average Stoner”: a complete guide containing all the rules, tips, and tricks one would need to know in order to start their journey into the world of smoking cannabis.
“Welcome to a great big world of paraphernalia in which to use to consume a plant through fire and inhalation, which is just the tip of the iceberg that is marijuana and its many uses,” writes Jason. “This book is a helpful guide to a small part of cannabis use. Not nearly everything is listed. It’s not a specific set of rules; it’s more of just a few suggestions or ideas you can use to mold your own personal relationship with Mary Jane.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jason R Anthony’s enlightening guide is the perfect companion for those unsure of how to smoke marijuana but are ready to take their first steps into a brand new world. With vibrant illustrations to help bring each section to life, “Tokey's Adequately Incomplete Compendium of Paraphernalia of the Average Stoner” will help steer readers in the right direction towards their first experience with cannabis.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Tokey's Adequately Incomplete Compendium of Paraphernalia of the Average Stoner” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
