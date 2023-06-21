Author Jason R Anthony’s New Book, "Tokey's Adequately Incomplete Compendium of Paraphernalia of the Average Stoner," is an Educational Guide for Beginners on Cannabis

Recent release “Tokey's Adequately Incomplete Compendium of Paraphernalia of the Average Stoner,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jason R Anthony, is designed to help those interested in smoking cannabis get started. From the different paths to obtaining marijuana to all the possible ways of smoking it, Jason's work provides a perfect starting point to open up a whole new world to readers.