Author Carol Marie Lowe’s New Book, "Rainbows Are Better," Emphasizes the Importance of Kindness in the Everyday Lives of All Readers No Matter What
Recent release “Rainbows Are Better,” from Covenant Books author Carol Marie Lowe, was written with the hope that it will somehow enrich readers’ lives and give them hope for how their own lives can be, no matter how bad things seem.
Mesa, AZ, June 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Carol Marie Lowe, who was born and raised in the middle of the United States, has completed her new book, “Rainbows Are Better”: an inspirational work that highlights the value of treating others with kindness.
Author Carol Marie Lowe has always worked to support people from all walks of life to achieve their goals to be their best and happiest selves.
Carol Marie Lowe writes, “It was a cold and dreary night in New York City as a young professional couple were driving home. Their names were Martha and Leander Davis. They had just enjoyed a magnificent dinner and a soul-inspiring evening at the ballet. They were celebrating their tenth wedding anniversary. Happily they were headed home to their wonderful little girl, whom they loved so much. As they were driving along, Martha expressed to Leander how much she would like to take Sidney (their little girl) to the ballet. He totally agreed with her. They both knew Sidney loved dancing, and the ballet would be right up her alley. Suddenly, out of nowhere, a pickup truck came streaking across the median strip at high speed and hit them head-on. The man driving the pickup truck was so drunk, he didn’t even know what happened. The truth is, even if he had known that he just killed two wonderful, innocent people, he could not have comprehended the true damage he had done. He had not only robbed Martha and Leander of their very lives but had also forever altered their daughter’s life. He affected Sidney’s life in ways he couldn’t imagine. He had also drastically changed the lives of all the people their lives had touched.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carol Marie Lowe’s new book encourages readers to never give up.
Readers can purchase “Rainbows Are Better” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
