Author Gina Hookway’s New Book, "My Sweet Lord: A Testimonial of Faith," Reveals How the Author’s Faith Carried Her Through Life’s Most Difficult Moments

Recent release “My Sweet Lord: A Testimonial of Faith,” from Covenant Books author Gina Hookway, is the stirring and heartfelt true story that explores how the author, a child of abuse and neglect, was able to find resilience and overcome the countless trials in her life through her faith in the Lord.