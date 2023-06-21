Author Gina Hookway’s New Book, "My Sweet Lord: A Testimonial of Faith," Reveals How the Author’s Faith Carried Her Through Life’s Most Difficult Moments
Recent release “My Sweet Lord: A Testimonial of Faith,” from Covenant Books author Gina Hookway, is the stirring and heartfelt true story that explores how the author, a child of abuse and neglect, was able to find resilience and overcome the countless trials in her life through her faith in the Lord.
Stow, OH, June 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Gina Hookway, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, has completed her new book, “My Sweet Lord: A Testimonial of Faith”: a compelling and poignant memoir of the ways in which the author’s faith and trust in the Lord provided her with the determination to persevere through her life’s darkest moments and struggles in her childhood.
Author Gina Hookway currently resides in Stow, Ohio, with her husband William, two teenage boys, and three Cavapoo dogs. Between them, they have six children and two grandchildren. In her spare time, the author loves to rock hunt and collect geodes for their amazing crystals that are named in the Bible. Spending time in nature either gardening or e-biking with her husband is one of her favorite ways to enjoy the outdoors. With her husband, Gina started Cavapaws, LLC because of the immense love and joy that they have for their Cavapoo dogs.
“This book is an inspirational testament of how the glory of the Lord helped a young girl overcome a childhood filled with abuse and neglect,” writes Hookway. “It is an astounding life story about finding yourself through resilience and having faith that God has a plan for your life. This book contains extraordinary situations and supernatural experiences that are confirmations of the afterlife.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gina Hookway’s new book is a profound story that will explore how the Lord provides for all his children and is always ready to help his followers through their trials so long as they have faith. Through sharing her story, Hookway hopes to connect with readers who find themselves in a similar situation to her and help them to understand they are not alone, and that there is always a light at the end of the tunnel for those who place their life and trust in God’s hands.
Readers can purchase “My Sweet Lord: A Testimonial of Faith” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
