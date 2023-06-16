Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Minnesota Self Storage Facility
Alex Ihrke, Matt Haugen and Tom Flannigan are pleased to announce the sale of Olson Mini Storage located in Keewatin, MN.
Minneapolis, MN, June 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Alex Ihrke, Matt Haugen and Tom Flannigan are pleased to announce the sale of Olson Mini Storage located in Keewatin, MN. The facility provides 9,640 rentable square feet of drive up storage to the affordable market of Keewatin, MN. The facility sits on 1.68 acres and is primed for expansion.
Olson Mini Storage sold to a local operator with a growing presence in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Ihrke and his team listed the property on behalf of the Seller and procured the Buyer.
Alex, Matt and Tom are the Minnesota, Iowa and North Dakota Broker Affiliates for the Argus Self Storage Advisors and specialize in Self Storage investment properties.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
