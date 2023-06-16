THINKWARE Announces Father’s Day Dash Cam Specials
Many of THINKWARE's bests selling dash cams are on sale.
San Francisco, CA, June 16, 2023 --(PR.com)-- World leading dash cam brand, THINKWARE, has announced special deals for Father's Day on its latest and top-rated dash cams. The promotion will run from June 12 to June 18, 2023, available at the THINKWARE website and other select online retailers.
Many of THINKWARE's most popular dash cams will be discounted, including a U3000 bundle package and the F200 PRO, Q1000, and others. With discounts up to 40% off, those looking for gifts for dad and more can take advantage of the following dash cam deals.
● U3000 Launch Special Bundle: 2CH with iVolt Xtra External Battery (MSRP: $949.99; Sale: $799.99): THINKWARE’s new release with front 4K video, rear 2K video, Super Night Vision 4.0, built-in radar, ADAS rear collision warning, OBD II cable included, and more.
● F200 PRO (2CH MSRP: $199.99; Sale: $149.99): A best seller - a versatile mid-range Full HD 1080P dual-channel dash cam with Super Night Vision and built-in Wi-Fi.
● Q1000 (2CH MSRP: $349.99; Sale: $289.99): "Where performance meets design." The THINKWARE Q1000 captures stunning 2K QHD footage, whether night or day, thanks to its premium 5.14MP Sony STARVIS image sensor and true HDR technology.
● U1000 (2CH MSRP: $429.99; Sale: $359.99): Delivers sharp native 4K video quality, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Super Night Vision, Safety Camera Alerts (red light and speed camera alerts), and Parking surveillance mode.
Other products on sale for Father’s Day include the F70, X700, X800, F790, M1, iVolt Xtra External Battery, and Radar Module.
For more details on the U3000 Launch Special Bundle, visit: https://thinkwarestore.com/product/u3000-front-rear-dash-cam-bundle-w-ivolt-xtra-ext-battery-us
Dash cams make ideal gifts for anyone and help keep drivers and passengers safe. Whether it’s a Father’s Day gift, or a gift for yourself or someone else, this is an excellent time to secure a deal on a THINKWARE dash cam.
For more information, visit the THINKWARE website at https://thinkwarestore.com/.
About THINKWARE
Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and an intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lines during their presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA and Red Dot Design Award.
Many of THINKWARE's most popular dash cams will be discounted, including a U3000 bundle package and the F200 PRO, Q1000, and others. With discounts up to 40% off, those looking for gifts for dad and more can take advantage of the following dash cam deals.
● U3000 Launch Special Bundle: 2CH with iVolt Xtra External Battery (MSRP: $949.99; Sale: $799.99): THINKWARE’s new release with front 4K video, rear 2K video, Super Night Vision 4.0, built-in radar, ADAS rear collision warning, OBD II cable included, and more.
● F200 PRO (2CH MSRP: $199.99; Sale: $149.99): A best seller - a versatile mid-range Full HD 1080P dual-channel dash cam with Super Night Vision and built-in Wi-Fi.
● Q1000 (2CH MSRP: $349.99; Sale: $289.99): "Where performance meets design." The THINKWARE Q1000 captures stunning 2K QHD footage, whether night or day, thanks to its premium 5.14MP Sony STARVIS image sensor and true HDR technology.
● U1000 (2CH MSRP: $429.99; Sale: $359.99): Delivers sharp native 4K video quality, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Super Night Vision, Safety Camera Alerts (red light and speed camera alerts), and Parking surveillance mode.
Other products on sale for Father’s Day include the F70, X700, X800, F790, M1, iVolt Xtra External Battery, and Radar Module.
For more details on the U3000 Launch Special Bundle, visit: https://thinkwarestore.com/product/u3000-front-rear-dash-cam-bundle-w-ivolt-xtra-ext-battery-us
Dash cams make ideal gifts for anyone and help keep drivers and passengers safe. Whether it’s a Father’s Day gift, or a gift for yourself or someone else, this is an excellent time to secure a deal on a THINKWARE dash cam.
For more information, visit the THINKWARE website at https://thinkwarestore.com/.
About THINKWARE
Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and an intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lines during their presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA and Red Dot Design Award.
Contact
THINKWAREContact
Rick Judge
+1-5180-727-3000
www.thinkware.com
Rick Judge
+1-5180-727-3000
www.thinkware.com
Categories