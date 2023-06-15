Board of Directors Announcement of Managing Director Resignation
It is with both sadness and gratitude that the Board of Directors announces Rima Žiūraitis’ departure as Managing Director of Friends of Blue/Yellow Ukraine USA NFP 501(c)(3).
Naperville, IL, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- From Ausra Tallat-Kelpsa Di Raimondo, President of the Board, Friends of Blue/Yellow Ukraine USA NFP 501(c)(3):
"It is with both sadness and gratitude that the Board of Directors announces Rima Žiūraitis’ departure as Managing Director of Friends of Blue/Yellow Ukraine USA NFP 501(c)(3), effective June 18, 2023. Since May of 2022, Rima has played a critical role in the development and success of our organization, and while we will miss her and her inspiring trailblazing, we wish her the best of luck in her new endeavor as the Director of Special Projects for Atlas Global Aid, a US non-profit also currently working in Ukraine. Rima is leaving us to fully engage in her passion: field work. We want to thank her for her dedication, and her work which included many significant accomplishments, including:
- Developing an on-the-ground aid distribution network in Ukraine for aid distributed to the military and civilians, and establishing valuable relationships.
- Successfully advocating for Ukraine in Congress, testifying for the Helsinki Commission, and advocating for Ukraine through community outreach by discussing Ukraine, the current war on Ukraine by Russia, and its needs. Due to her on-the-ground experience in Ukraine, working intimately with units and civilians she was able to provide valuable first-hand information to Congressmembers and communities.
- Organizing and managing a training program in Ukraine.
- Developing and implementing various types of fundraisers resulting in increased donations which fund our work, and helping to keep our overhead costs at 7.5% (our 990 will be available after our FYE, June 30th).
- Working together with other non-profits in the US and Ukraine to provide needed non-lethal aid to Ukraine.
- Working closely with government agencies, the Helsinki Commission, the Atlantic Council, and the American Foreign Policy Council, whose members have a deep connection to Ukraine and work tirelessly towards ensuring that Ukraine receives what it needs to defend its freedom, and the integrity of its borders.
Over the next few months, we will be conducting a search to find a new Managing Director. During this transition period, the original Managing Director position will be split between Lt. Col. (ret.) Kestas Eidukonis, Board Member, who will volunteer as Interim Director, and Thomas Vaitys as Manager of Logistics and Distribution in Ukraine. Both are retired US military, with Mr. Eidukonis bringing a wealth of military and business experience to the table, while Mr. Vaitys’ distribution and logistics experience will contribute to our success in Ukraine.
We look forward to the next chapter as we continue to provide non-lethal, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, while continuing to advocate and engage in community outreach regarding the war on Ukraine and its need to be victorious. If you have any questions or concerns during this transition process, please do not hesitate to reach out to me directly at blueyellowusa@foblueyellowukraineusa.org.
Sincerely,
Ausra Tallat-Kelpsa Di Raimondo, President, Board of Directors, Friends of Blue/Yellow Ukraine USA NFP 501(c)(3)"
From Rima Žiūraitis, Managing Director, Friends of Blue/Yellow Ukraine USA NFP 501(c)(3):
"I am truly grateful for the amazing experience I have had with this incredible organization. My time here has been enriching and it is bittersweet to depart. I have learned so much from this time and will treasure these memories.
However, my passion lies in field work in Ukraine, and I have found an opportunity that will allow me to be more hands on there.
I truly look forward to watching Friends of Blue/Yellow Ukraine USA continue to grow and help Ukraine.
Thank you for everything. I wish my colleagues and the Board continued success.
Rima Žiūraitis, Managing Director, Friends of Blue/Yellow Ukraine USA NFP 501(c)(3)"
About Blue/Yellow USA
Blue/Yellow for Ukraine (Lithuania) and Blue/Yellow USA (Friends of Blue/Yellow for Ukraine USA NFP, Inc, 501(c)(3)), both independent self-funding sister organizations, have provided millions in direct aid to Ukrainians, from civilians to defense forces, working with various actors from the state to other NGOs, since Blue/Yellow's founding (LT in 2014 and USA in 2019). Blue/Yellow testified as one of four witnessing organizations at the US Helsinki Commission’s Congressional hearing on Crowdsourcing Victory for Ukraine.
To learn more or donate in the US, visit Blue/Yellow USA's web site, www.foblueyellowukraineusa.org, Blue/Yellow's Facebook and Instagram pages www.facebook.com/FOBlueYellowUkraineUSAorg, and follow Blue/Yellow on Twitter @BlueYellowUKR.
"It is with both sadness and gratitude that the Board of Directors announces Rima Žiūraitis’ departure as Managing Director of Friends of Blue/Yellow Ukraine USA NFP 501(c)(3), effective June 18, 2023. Since May of 2022, Rima has played a critical role in the development and success of our organization, and while we will miss her and her inspiring trailblazing, we wish her the best of luck in her new endeavor as the Director of Special Projects for Atlas Global Aid, a US non-profit also currently working in Ukraine. Rima is leaving us to fully engage in her passion: field work. We want to thank her for her dedication, and her work which included many significant accomplishments, including:
- Developing an on-the-ground aid distribution network in Ukraine for aid distributed to the military and civilians, and establishing valuable relationships.
- Successfully advocating for Ukraine in Congress, testifying for the Helsinki Commission, and advocating for Ukraine through community outreach by discussing Ukraine, the current war on Ukraine by Russia, and its needs. Due to her on-the-ground experience in Ukraine, working intimately with units and civilians she was able to provide valuable first-hand information to Congressmembers and communities.
- Organizing and managing a training program in Ukraine.
- Developing and implementing various types of fundraisers resulting in increased donations which fund our work, and helping to keep our overhead costs at 7.5% (our 990 will be available after our FYE, June 30th).
- Working together with other non-profits in the US and Ukraine to provide needed non-lethal aid to Ukraine.
- Working closely with government agencies, the Helsinki Commission, the Atlantic Council, and the American Foreign Policy Council, whose members have a deep connection to Ukraine and work tirelessly towards ensuring that Ukraine receives what it needs to defend its freedom, and the integrity of its borders.
Over the next few months, we will be conducting a search to find a new Managing Director. During this transition period, the original Managing Director position will be split between Lt. Col. (ret.) Kestas Eidukonis, Board Member, who will volunteer as Interim Director, and Thomas Vaitys as Manager of Logistics and Distribution in Ukraine. Both are retired US military, with Mr. Eidukonis bringing a wealth of military and business experience to the table, while Mr. Vaitys’ distribution and logistics experience will contribute to our success in Ukraine.
We look forward to the next chapter as we continue to provide non-lethal, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, while continuing to advocate and engage in community outreach regarding the war on Ukraine and its need to be victorious. If you have any questions or concerns during this transition process, please do not hesitate to reach out to me directly at blueyellowusa@foblueyellowukraineusa.org.
Sincerely,
Ausra Tallat-Kelpsa Di Raimondo, President, Board of Directors, Friends of Blue/Yellow Ukraine USA NFP 501(c)(3)"
From Rima Žiūraitis, Managing Director, Friends of Blue/Yellow Ukraine USA NFP 501(c)(3):
"I am truly grateful for the amazing experience I have had with this incredible organization. My time here has been enriching and it is bittersweet to depart. I have learned so much from this time and will treasure these memories.
However, my passion lies in field work in Ukraine, and I have found an opportunity that will allow me to be more hands on there.
I truly look forward to watching Friends of Blue/Yellow Ukraine USA continue to grow and help Ukraine.
Thank you for everything. I wish my colleagues and the Board continued success.
Rima Žiūraitis, Managing Director, Friends of Blue/Yellow Ukraine USA NFP 501(c)(3)"
About Blue/Yellow USA
Blue/Yellow for Ukraine (Lithuania) and Blue/Yellow USA (Friends of Blue/Yellow for Ukraine USA NFP, Inc, 501(c)(3)), both independent self-funding sister organizations, have provided millions in direct aid to Ukrainians, from civilians to defense forces, working with various actors from the state to other NGOs, since Blue/Yellow's founding (LT in 2014 and USA in 2019). Blue/Yellow testified as one of four witnessing organizations at the US Helsinki Commission’s Congressional hearing on Crowdsourcing Victory for Ukraine.
To learn more or donate in the US, visit Blue/Yellow USA's web site, www.foblueyellowukraineusa.org, Blue/Yellow's Facebook and Instagram pages www.facebook.com/FOBlueYellowUkraineUSAorg, and follow Blue/Yellow on Twitter @BlueYellowUKR.
Contact
Friends of Blue Yellow Ukraine USA NFP, IncContact
Ausra Tallat-Kelpsa Di Raimondo
630-770-6551
foblueyellowukraineusa.org
Ausra Tallat-Kelpsa Di Raimondo
630-770-6551
foblueyellowukraineusa.org
Categories