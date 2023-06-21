Cedric H. M. Hunter’s Newly Released "Year Minus" is a Captivating Journey of Unexpected Challenges Within a Spiritually Driven Fantasy
“Year Minus,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Cedric H. M. Hunter, is an exciting adventure that brings readers a compelling campaign of the ageless struggle between the contending forces of good and evil.
Easley, SC, June 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Year Minus”: a gripping fiction that packs a supernatural punch. “Year Minus” is the inspiration of published author Cedric H. M. Hunter, a devoted family man and loving father who is a native of Upstate South Carolina.
Hunter shares, “A time before time. The realms are torn asunder by desire and deceit. A curse is born, devouring all! Who will save Creation from the powers of the Deep?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Cedric H. M. Hunter’s new book is a cerebral journey of twists of fate and decisions that will resonate through the ages.
Consumers can purchase “Year Minus” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Year Minus,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
