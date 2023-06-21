Zipporah Lucre’s Newly Released "I Am the Woman at the Well" is a Thoughtful Reflection on the Strong Faith of a Woman in the Throes of Spiritual Growth
“I Am the Woman at the Well,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Zipporah Lucre, is an impactful look into the author’s personal experiences and the encouragement she draws from the story of the Samaritan woman.
Aubry, TX, June 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “I Am the Woman at the Well”: a reflective memoir that explores the blessings in the lessons. “I Am the Woman at the Well” is the creation of published author Zipporah Lucre, a dedicated mother and native of the Bronx, New York.
Lucre shares, “I Am the Woman at the Well was inspired by the story from the Holy Bible in John 4:1–25. This was a woman who had been with multiple men, none titled as her husband. Even though her lifestyle might have looked like one of a nonbeliever, she was a believer. I believe that like myself, she was looking for someone to notice her and love her flaws and all. I believe Jesus spoke to her because he knew what she needed to hear and that He knew she would share her story 'spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ.'
“Like her, I have had many men in my life and made plenty of wrong choices. I was looking for love without ever acknowledging that Jesus loves me all because I did not see him physically. Yet despite my ungodly behaviors, Jesus spoke with me, forgave me, and gave me a purpose in life. Like the Samaritan woman, I am telling my story about my encounter with Jesus and how he changed my life and continues to change my life.
“There are many women out here who are just like this woman and me. They need to know that Jesus is real. He is with you, and he loves you.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Zipporah Lucre’s new book examines the challenges of growing up in an unstable environment, teen pregnancy, and so much more as Lucre bares her soul within the pages of her flagship work.
Consumers can purchase “I Am the Woman at the Well” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “I Am the Woman at the Well,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
