Beth Anna MoonRay Ferguson’s Newly Released “Shhhhhhh” is a Powerful Account of One Woman’s Experience with Sexual Abuse from a Very Young Age
“Shhhhhhh,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Beth Anna MoonRay Ferguson, is a message of encouragement to anyone who has faced similar abuses as the author recounts a journey to understanding and healing.
Corona, NY, June 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Shhhhhhh”: a potent account of the lasting effects of childhood sexual abuse. “Shhhhhhh” is the creation of published author Beth Anna MoonRay Ferguson, a proud mother and passionate dancer who has been dancing and working as an intercultural choreographer for over fifty years. She went on to graduate from Brooklyn College in 1975 with her BS in Dance and Theatre with a minor in psychology. Ferguson worked as codirector at the Lamb’s Center for Girls—a program that grew out of desperate need to get young girls (runaways and hopeful actresses) off the streets of New York.
Ferguson shares, “A family of four—two kids and two adults—a mother, father, and two sisters. 'Smile,' says the photographer as he takes the group portrait of this lovely family. Mom hates having her picture taken, but she smiled anyway, anything for her kids. Dad smiles all the time. Just aim the camera, and you’ve got ‘em. Daddy’s little girl, if it’s good for Dad, she’s in. Lisa the oldest daughter who’s the performing artist shouldn’t mind, but she’s self-conscious; is her hair okay? 'No.' What dress to wear? 'I need a new frock,' and blah, blah, blah. Yes, this is a beautiful, Black, Christian family, who loves one another through financial woes, prostate cancer, measles, chicken pox, and scarlet fever!
“Through all of it, the smiles are real, the love is genuine, and yet someone has a secret—only they don’t remember that they do!
“Can a two-year-old keep a secret from her parents?
“Should a two-year-old be asked to keep a secret?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Beth Anna MoonRay Ferguson’s new book will tug at the heartstrings as readers witness a deeply personal healing journey.
Consumers can purchase “Shhhhhhh” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Shhhhhhh,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
