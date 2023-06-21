Author Christy-ana Williams-Rutil New Book, “The Courage to Hope,” is the Story of a Young Woman’s Struggle and How She’s Overcome Life’s Challenges
Recent release “The Courage to Hope,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Christy-ana Williams-Rutil, is the story of one woman’s faith in God that gave her the power to persevere and thrive.
North Attleboro, MA, June 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Christy-ana Williams-Rutil has completed her new book, “The Courage to Hope”: a gripping story that follows the author through the many challenges that life throws in one’s way, none quite as big as the abandonment by her father, but through her Christianity and her love for God, she has gained the courage and faith that things will be for the better and that has pushed her to find the happiness she has now.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Christy-ana Williams-Rutil potent tale teaches both courage but also forgiveness and love, believing that people are not bad or evil but instead just confused and misled by the enemy, and the way to help them is to pray for them to find the path God sets out for them so that they can continue forward.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Courage to Hope” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
