Author Janet Sharp’s New Book, "Pursued by Darkness," is the Story of the Author’s Life from a Nightmare to a Dream Come True Through God
Recent release “Pursued by Darkness,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Janet Sharp, is the story of her hardships, her struggles, and eventually her salvation.
Mc Gehee, AR, June 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Janet Sharp, a community outreach organizer, wife, mother and survivor, has completed her new book, “Pursued by Darkness”: a gripping story that follows the author through the trials and tribulations that she was forced to endure starting at the age of six, including the abuses laid upon her by her father, through her youth she found herself in jail and at the end of her rope, but through the desperation she found God.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Janet Sharp’s devout tale shows how she started to turn her life around, letting God be her guiding light forward, she found hope for the future and rewarding her devotion and faith, God gave her hope, God healed her spirit, as well as her body, and now she lives a happy and healthy life ready to share her own story of the good that God brings.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Pursued by Darkness” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
