Author Larry A. Walther’s New Book, “Discover Victory In the Meaning of Your Life,” Explores How God's Scripture Can Help Anyone Overcome the Problems They May be Facing
Recent release “Discover Victory In the Meaning of Your Life: No Longer Bound by Your Past and Living in Fear!” from Covenant Books author Larry A. Walther, is a faith-based read that reveals the secret to overcoming the obstacles one can experience in their life. Through Walther's writings, readers will discover how a relationship with Christ can free them from suffering and lead to salvation.
Ft. Myers, FL, June 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Larry A. Walther, a loving husband and father, has completed his new book, “Discover Victory In the Meaning of Your Life: No Longer Bound by Your Past and Living in Fear!”: a fascinating guide to overcoming one’s struggles and hardships through one’s relationship with Christ and following God’s Holy Word.
After becoming a believer in Christ at the age of eleven, author Larry A. Walther started reading and studying the Bible. After high school, he attended Emmaus Bible School, then on to the real classroom of life and testing in the fire of emotional pain. Larry has counseled many in their walk in life, always directing them to the Scriptures as the ultimate guidebook for victorious life.
Walther writes, “Does this world have you stressed out right now? Are you looking for some answers, some peace in your life? Are you stuck in some bondage to your past or locked in addiction or destructive behavior? If you are an honest seeker and are open to finding victory and the pathway to the meaning of life, then take a chance on what I am offering you here. I am offering some truth you may not have heard before (i.e., a non-organized religion perspective of God) that is helping thousands gain significance and purpose and find victory in life over fear, despair, abuse, and addictions. It may surprise you to hear that Jesus hated religion. He spoke out against it and the powerful religious leaders, and they plotted to murder Him for it. He wants a relationship with you.
“This perspective is based on relationship rather than religion because they are vastly different. You may say you have faith. I would ask you, faith in what? Maybe you are religious or spiritual. You may be a Christ follower but are frustrated by your inability to conquer stubborn areas of your life or overcome issues that keep you from experiencing the intimate relationship with God you desire. Come with me and follow me on my journey down this road to victory and freedom.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Larry A. Walther’s new book draws on the author’s own experiences in surviving troubling times throughout his life, and the wonderful insights he gained from them for those hoping to break free of their own issues. By sharing his writings, Walther hopes to help readers become free and grow to the true potential Christ wants for them, providing the key to unlock the secret to victory over one’s enemies and suffering.
Readers can purchase “Discover Victory In the Meaning of Your Life: No Longer Bound by Your Past and Living in Fear!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
