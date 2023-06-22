Author Larry A. Walther’s New Book, “Discover Victory In the Meaning of Your Life,” Explores How God's Scripture Can Help Anyone Overcome the Problems They May be Facing

Recent release “Discover Victory In the Meaning of Your Life: No Longer Bound by Your Past and Living in Fear!” from Covenant Books author Larry A. Walther, is a faith-based read that reveals the secret to overcoming the obstacles one can experience in their life. Through Walther's writings, readers will discover how a relationship with Christ can free them from suffering and lead to salvation.