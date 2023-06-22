Author Nonie Boyes’s New Book, "SouthWest Side Stories: Chicago Memories (50s, 60s, and 70s)," is a Warmhearted Memoir of American Life in a Bygone Era
Recent release “SouthWest Side Stories: Chicago Memories (50s, 60s, and 70s),” from Page Publishing author Nonie Boyes, is a nostalgic reflection on her happy childhood and formative years growing up in mid-century Chicago.
New York, NY, June 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nonie Boyes, a married mother, grandmother, and retired preschool teacher presently living with her husband of forty-seven years in a small, farm-like community in northwest Illinois, has completed her new book, “SouthWest Side Stories: Chicago Memories (50s, 60s, and 70s)”: an evocative work recalling her early life in a large and happy family living in one of Chicago’s myriad neighborhoods.
“SouthWest Side Stories” are true life experiences about being raised in the fifties and sixties and growing up as an adult in the seventies. Come back and relive a simpler time where there were no cell phones or video games, a time where you made your own fun, using your imagination. Lifestyles, friends, dresses, places, restaurants, and neighborhoods of Chicago are priceless treasures. Take a breath, let it out, and open your mind to the people and places you have left behind. Mind and memory travel at its best. Enjoy, laugh out loud, and reminisce those good old days.
Published by Page Publishing, Nonie Boyes’s engrossing book is a superb choice for readers interested in the simple joys of American life in the second half of the twentieth century.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “SouthWest Side Stories: Chicago Memories (50s, 60s, and 70s)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“SouthWest Side Stories” are true life experiences about being raised in the fifties and sixties and growing up as an adult in the seventies. Come back and relive a simpler time where there were no cell phones or video games, a time where you made your own fun, using your imagination. Lifestyles, friends, dresses, places, restaurants, and neighborhoods of Chicago are priceless treasures. Take a breath, let it out, and open your mind to the people and places you have left behind. Mind and memory travel at its best. Enjoy, laugh out loud, and reminisce those good old days.
Published by Page Publishing, Nonie Boyes’s engrossing book is a superb choice for readers interested in the simple joys of American life in the second half of the twentieth century.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “SouthWest Side Stories: Chicago Memories (50s, 60s, and 70s)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories