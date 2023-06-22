Author Nonie Boyes’s New Book, "SouthWest Side Stories: Chicago Memories (50s, 60s, and 70s)," is a Warmhearted Memoir of American Life in a Bygone Era

Recent release “SouthWest Side Stories: Chicago Memories (50s, 60s, and 70s),” from Page Publishing author Nonie Boyes, is a nostalgic reflection on her happy childhood and formative years growing up in mid-century Chicago.