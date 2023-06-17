SMC Exhibits at The American Society For Engineering Education (ASEE) in Baltimore, MD – June 25 - 28
The ASEE conference is dedicated to engineering and engineering technology education and fosters the exchanging of teaching methodologies, curricula and ideas while creating networking opportunities between engineering and engineering technology students, educators, industry and government professionals and other stakeholders.
Noblesville, IN, June 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Visit SMC’s Booth # 203 at The Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21201 on June 25 to 28 to interact with the latest in pneumatic and automation training modules.
Products on exhibit will be:
· MAP 205 Handling Systems, a multi-cell pneumatic and electric automation system
o Parts feeder with detector and ejector cell
o Vacuum pick and place cell
o Vertical revolving swing arm with internal gripper cell
o Horizontal roto-linear positioner with external gripper cell
· PCT-200 Programmable Controller Trainer, Digital I/O, Analog I/O, HMI
o Mobile Suitcase and Tabletop Form
o Interchangeable Components for brand preference
o Interface connections for external applications
o Fault simulations for trouble-shooting training
· BEMATE-200, Electrical Fundamentals (DC, AC, Solid State)
o Mobile Suitcase and Tabletop Form
o Includes: Digital Multi-meter, 2-channel Digital Oscilloscope, Breadboard Kit, Electromagnetism Kit
o Curriculum cover 13 core topics: Electrical Quantities and Laws, Basic Circuits, Test Equipment and Instruments, Resistors, Switches, Series & Parallel Circuits, Magnetism, Inductors, Relays, Transformers, Capacitors, Semiconductor Fundamentals, Troubleshooting Circuits
ASEE 2023 Exhibit Hall Hours:
June 25, Sunday: 5:00 – 7:00
June 26, Monday: 9:00 – 6:00
June 27, Tuesday: 12:30 – 6:00
June 28, Wednesday: 9:00 – noon
Visit SMC at Booth # 203, The Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21201
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries with technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China. It focuses on sustainable automation and setting global standards for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption through partnerships with customers and stakeholders.
Contact
Tak Takahashi
800-762-7621
