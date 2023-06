SMC Exhibits at The American Society For Engineering Education (ASEE) in Baltimore, MD – June 25 - 28

Noblesville, IN, June 17, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Visit SMC’s Booth # 203 at The Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21201 on June 25 to 28 to interact with the latest in pneumatic and automation training modules.Products on exhibit will be:· MAP 205 Handling Systems, a multi-cell pneumatic and electric automation systemo Parts feeder with detector and ejector cello Vacuum pick and place cello Vertical revolving swing arm with internal gripper cello Horizontal roto-linear positioner with external gripper cell· PCT-200 Programmable Controller Trainer, Digital I/O, Analog I/O, HMIo Mobile Suitcase and Tabletop Formo Interchangeable Components for brand preferenceo Interface connections for external applicationso Fault simulations for trouble-shooting training· BEMATE-200, Electrical Fundamentals (DC, AC, Solid State)o Mobile Suitcase and Tabletop Formo Includes: Digital Multi-meter, 2-channel Digital Oscilloscope, Breadboard Kit, Electromagnetism Kito Curriculum cover 13 core topics: Electrical Quantities and Laws, Basic Circuits, Test Equipment and Instruments, Resistors, Switches, Series & Parallel Circuits, Magnetism, Inductors, Relays, Transformers, Capacitors, Semiconductor Fundamentals, Troubleshooting CircuitsASEE 2023 Exhibit Hall Hours:June 25, Sunday: 5:00 – 7:00June 26, Monday: 9:00 – 6:00June 27, Tuesday: 12:30 – 6:00June 28, Wednesday: 9:00 – noonVisit SMC at Booth # 203, The Baltimore Convention Center, 1 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD 21201About SMC Corporation of AmericaSMC Corporation of America, headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan, a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries with technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China. It focuses on sustainable automation and setting global standards for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption through partnerships with customers and stakeholders.