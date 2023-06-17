All of Us: Embracing Our Differences - IT MONDO International Art Exhibition in Florence, Italy
International Art Exhibition in Florence, Curated by Simone Piva gathering artists from more than 12 countries showing their vision about how we can embrace our differences.
Firenze, Italy, June 17, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Embracing the differences is not only an important action and "the right thing to do." It goes beyond including people of different backgrounds. It’s an essential ingredient in every aspect of life and diversity is among the most crucial ingredients in creative thinking.
Creatives have always understood the power that diversity and inclusion bring not just to art, but the world.
And for those who know a little about the history of IT MONDO, know that everything started from a look at the beauty of human diversity.
So, after 8 years of building together, step by step, uniting artists from all over the world, IT MONDO returns to Florence to celebrate the beauty of being all different, the beauty of nature so diverse, and to celebrate together how the different ways of expressing ourselves through art have the power to bring us together.
Palazzo Ximènes Panciatichi
Borgo Pinti 84r
Florence, Italy
Free entry
July 15 - 3 August 2023
11am – 1:30pm
3pm - 7:30pm
Closed on Mondays
Contact
Simone Piva
+393297261292
www.itmondo.net
