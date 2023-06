All of Us: Embracing Our Differences - IT MONDO International Art Exhibition in Florence, Italy

Firenze, Italy, June 17, 2023 --( PR.com )-- Embracing the differences is not only an important action and "the right thing to do." It goes beyond including people of different backgrounds. It’s an essential ingredient in every aspect of life and diversity is among the most crucial ingredients in creative thinking.Creatives have always understood the power that diversity and inclusion bring not just to art, but the world.And for those who know a little about the history of IT MONDO, know that everything started from a look at the beauty of human diversity.So, after 8 years of building together, step by step, uniting artists from all over the world, IT MONDO returns to Florence to celebrate the beauty of being all different, the beauty of nature so diverse, and to celebrate together how the different ways of expressing ourselves through art have the power to bring us together.Palazzo Ximènes PanciatichiBorgo Pinti 84rFlorence, ItalyFree entryJuly 15 - 3 August 202311am – 1:30pm3pm - 7:30pmClosed on Mondays