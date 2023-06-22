Author Patrick Olesko’s New Book, "The Medallion," is a Fascinating Story That Follows a Family Whose New Life in Florida Turns from Hopeful Into a Supernatural Nightmare

Recent release “The Medallion: A Novel,” from Page Publishing author Patrick Olesko, is a compelling and potent mystery that follows a family of four who move to Florida, believing a happy and peaceful life awaits them. But after moving, they quickly begin to experience odd occurrences that slowly turn into a menacing nightmare that will leave them regretting ever setting foot in their new home.