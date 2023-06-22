Author Patrick Olesko’s New Book, "The Medallion," is a Fascinating Story That Follows a Family Whose New Life in Florida Turns from Hopeful Into a Supernatural Nightmare
Recent release “The Medallion: A Novel,” from Page Publishing author Patrick Olesko, is a compelling and potent mystery that follows a family of four who move to Florida, believing a happy and peaceful life awaits them. But after moving, they quickly begin to experience odd occurrences that slowly turn into a menacing nightmare that will leave them regretting ever setting foot in their new home.
Weston, FL, June 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Patrick Olesko, who was born and raised in upstate New York and earned a degree in literature at Canada’s Concordia University, has completed his new book, “The Medallion: A Novel”: a gripping novel that centers around the mysterious events a family experiences after moving into a new home with optimistic prospects for the future that are quickly dashed.
“A family of four, recent arrivals to Florida, anticipate a new and contented life,” writes Olesko. “Dad’s challenging yet prosperous job, Mom’s utter exhilaration for the future, happiness amid a beautiful tropical environment. A menacing mansion. Swamps bubbling with unforeseen threats. Acres of property that simmer with an ancient terror. Lives thrown into a deep and dark nightmare. Nothing can remain the same.”
Published by Page Publishing, Patrick Olesko’s thrilling tale is the author’s first novel, and is inspired by the author’s frightening experiences that left him obsessed with the paranormal. Expertly paced and full of suspense, this poignant and character-driven thriller is sure to leave readers spellbound, desperate for more as Olesko’s riveting mystery unfolds.
Readers who wish to experience this exhilarating work can purchase “The Medallion: A Novel” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
