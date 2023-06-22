Author Arlinda McGee’s New Book, “Prayers of the Righteous,” is a Faith-Based Exploration of How Prayer Can Carry the Lord's Followers Through Life's Difficult Struggles

Recent release “Prayers of the Righteous,” from Covenant Books author Arlinda McGee, is the author's personal testimony that reveals how her triumphs were the result of a lifetime of prayer. No matter the trial or struggle McGee faced, the author explores how prayer has changed her and others, never letting them down no matter the challenge or temptation at hand.