Author Arlinda McGee’s New Book, “Prayers of the Righteous,” is a Faith-Based Exploration of How Prayer Can Carry the Lord's Followers Through Life's Difficult Struggles
Recent release “Prayers of the Righteous,” from Covenant Books author Arlinda McGee, is the author's personal testimony that reveals how her triumphs were the result of a lifetime of prayer. No matter the trial or struggle McGee faced, the author explores how prayer has changed her and others, never letting them down no matter the challenge or temptation at hand.
Kansas City, MO, June 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Arlinda McGee has completed her new book, “Prayers of the Righteous”: a profound and compelling tale that follows the author and others as they grow in their connections with the Lord through deep, personal prayer that generated a powerful bond that nothing else could do.
For over two decades, author Arlinda McGee has faithfully served as a spiritual influencer in her hometown, Kansas City, Missouri. Whether in a local church, in a small group setting, or through individual connections, she is known for transparency when sharing her personal experiences to inspire others.
“‘Prayers of the Righteous’ was birthed into a book after a series of events produced life-changing prayer results,” writes McGee. “Although many prayers were attributed throughout life, it was the sincere ones that stood out the most and seared the conscience. I discovered that there is a right way to pray, and it was different from previous perceptions known beforehand.
“Personal prayer encounters with the heavenly Father created a spiritual bond nothing or no one could undo. Others share similar insight about faithful prayer practices, and some people are still waiting to tap in.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Arlinda McGee’s new book is inspired by the author’s goal to encourage others to trust the universal Creator with their lives, to stand through trials, to become whole, and to overcome the causes of spiritual stagnation. Through her writings, McGee reveals her knowledge of the Lord’s kingdom while interjecting personal challenges she faced, and how anyone can forge a beautiful and lasting relationship with God through their own prayer journeys.
Readers can purchase “Prayers of the Righteous” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
