Hollie Stone’s New Book, "Hindsight with Hollie: Perfectly Imperfect," a Beautiful Series of Poems and Ruminations to Help Spread Positivity and Encouragement to Readers
Mansfield, LA, June 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Hollie Stone, a young blogger, author, and small business owner, has completed her most recent book, “Hindsight with Hollie: Perfectly Imperfect”: a collection of poems straight from the author’s heart that reflect upon her experiences and story, while offering inspiration for readers to chase after their goals in life.
“When I first began writing at the age of twelve, I knew that I wanted whatever I write to always tell a story,” shares Hollie. “I made a promise to myself to always keep my writing raw and real. The first book consists of some of my experiences in life, but this book tells my story. I never thought I would be turning my testimony into poetry and sharing it with the world, but life has its surprises. All the stress, hope, bad times, good times, ups, and downs were thrown together to spread hope to others. Using my story to inspire others is something I have been very passionate about for such a long time. Yes, struggle is real. But the power of prayer and God’s love is just as real. We’ve all been there at some point, and he has been with all of us through everything we have faced.”
Hollie continues, “Whether you have always wanted to hike up the tallest mountain or just simply enjoy a day to yourself quietly at home, don’t let anything stop you from doing that. My mother has always told me, ‘Don’t ever say you can’t,’ and sometimes, I still don’t listen to that, but I know she is absolutely right. When we tell ourselves that we can’t do something, we are speaking negatively about ourselves. Instead of telling yourself that you cannot do something the next time you are faced with a challenge, try asking God to guide you through it. I had to give myself pep talks a lot, and I still do.”
Published by Fulton Books, Hollie Stone’s book is a profound read focusing on inner strength and self-love. Through her incredible gift of prose and writings that speak directly from her heart, “Hindsight with Hollie” is sure to soothe one’s soul and leave readers both positive and determined about all that life has in store for them.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Hindsight with Hollie: Perfectly Imperfect” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
