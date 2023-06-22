Dannette Stevens’s Newly Released "The Absolute Best Little Book of Poetry" is an Enjoyable Collection of Vividly Crafted Poetic Works
“The Absolute Best Little Book of Poetry,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dannette Stevens, is an engaging collection of poetry that draws from the author’s personal and spiritual experiences.
Magnolia, NJ, June 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Absolute Best Little Book of Poetry”: a potent arrangement of thought-provoking verse. “The Absolute Best Little Book of Poetry” is the creation of published author Dannette Stevens, who holds a bachelor’s degree in communications from Temple University and a master’s degree in Education from Saint Joseph’s University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Dannette is currently an elementary school teacher and motivational speaker. As a teacher, Dannette completed the training program of master educator (2018) awarded by the Franklin Institute of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is a mentor teacher for the Camden City School District located in Camden, New Jersey. Dannette is an active member of the New Jersey Education Association (NJEA) and National Education Association (NEA) Unions. Dannette is also an active member of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Camden County East Branch.
Stevens shares, “This little book of poetry is the absolute best because it is made up of short but very profound poems that will transform the readers’ life and way of thinking. The author shares divinely inspired poetry written from life’s experiences that many readers can easily relate to. While the book is poetic in nature, it will serve as confirmation to the reader that God is real, and he is in every detail of our lives if you seek him. The Absolute Best Little Book of Poetry is the perfect little conversation piece or keepsake gem. It is my hope that you will keep little sticky notes of some of these poems or share them with family and friends to remind you of God’s all-encompassing love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dannette Stevens’s new book will entertain and encourage the mind as readers immerse themselves within each reflective installment.
Consumers can purchase “The Absolute Best Little Book of Poetry” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Absolute Best Little Book of Poetry,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Stevens shares, “This little book of poetry is the absolute best because it is made up of short but very profound poems that will transform the readers’ life and way of thinking. The author shares divinely inspired poetry written from life’s experiences that many readers can easily relate to. While the book is poetic in nature, it will serve as confirmation to the reader that God is real, and he is in every detail of our lives if you seek him. The Absolute Best Little Book of Poetry is the perfect little conversation piece or keepsake gem. It is my hope that you will keep little sticky notes of some of these poems or share them with family and friends to remind you of God’s all-encompassing love.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dannette Stevens’s new book will entertain and encourage the mind as readers immerse themselves within each reflective installment.
Consumers can purchase “The Absolute Best Little Book of Poetry” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Absolute Best Little Book of Poetry,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories