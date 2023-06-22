Deborah Reed’s Newly Released "Hope: God’s Battling Feet" is an Uplifting Devotional That Encourages Readers Through an Interactive Reading Experience
“Hope: God’s Battling Feet,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deborah Reed, is an enjoyable opportunity for reflection and consideration of key scripture that will motivate readers in their spiritual walk.
Laramie, WY, June 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Hope: God’s Battling Feet”: a simple but impactful opportunity to deepen one’s connection with key scripture. “Hope: God’s Battling Feet” is the creation of published author Deborah Reed, a loving wife and mother who studied art in college.
Reed shares, “De-feet! Something most people have been dealing with during this last year. We try to fight one battle, and then another one comes along.
“It is time to look at our feet. How can something so simple as feet help? We walk, run, jump, and climb with them. Sometimes we just allow them to rest.
“‘How beautiful upon the mountains are the feet of him that bringeth good tidings, that publisheth peace; that bringeth good tidings of good, that publisheth salvation; that saith unto Zion Thy God reigneth!’ (Isaiah 52:7 KJV).
“We have something to fight for—hope: God’s battling feet. The beauty of spiritual feet is where God leads them and what they are doing for him.
“Heather Albrecht was a very dear friend of mine. She encouraged me to be a true servant of God. In October 2015, she died of bone cancer. She was physically paralyzed from her waist down and lived in a wheelchair. However, she knew the power of spiritual feet. Serving God was more than a choice to her—it was a calling.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deborah Reed’s new book provides readers with helpful guidance in the pursuit of working through life’s challenges and celebrating God’s grace.
Consumers can purchase “Hope: God’s Battling Feet” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Hope: God’s Battling Feet,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
