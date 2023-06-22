Jason Vincent Demarco’s Newly Released "Break Up Your Fallow Ground: Uprooting the Deception of Sin" is an Engaging Resource for Confronting Sin in One’s Life
“Break Up Your Fallow Ground: Uprooting the Deception of Sin,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jason Vincent Demarco, is an informative and constructive approach to evaluating one’s spiritual well-being and breaking cycles that lead to immorality.
Milltown, NJ, June 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Break Up Your Fallow Ground: Uprooting the Deception of Sin”: a potent reminder of the need to be active in one’s faith. “Break Up Your Fallow Ground: Uprooting the Deception of Sin” is the creation of published author Jason Vincent Demarco, a dedicated husband and father who resides in New Jersey.
Demarco shares, “Sin has many different names but the same face. No matter which sin it is and the severity of it, sin is simply missing the mark, falling short of the glory of God. Whether it is stealing a couple of jelly beans from the dispensary bins at the supermarket (I did that as a kid) or murdering someone in cold blood, though society views some crimes worse than others, sin is still sin.
“Fighting the good fight of faith against evil is a lifelong battle. Walking the narrow path is never easy, but as we train to be soldiers of the kingdom of God, we will be refined and aligned. Time to uproot the deception of sin, to receive the seed of the Word of God, and flourish in the awesome and unique being that God has created you to be—destined for greatness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jason Vincent Demarco’s new book encourages a rejuvenation of spirit and an awareness of the temptations that abound in our modern world.
Consumers can purchase “Break Up Your Fallow Ground: Uprooting the Deception of Sin” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Break Up Your Fallow Ground: Uprooting the Deception of Sin,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
