Caresify Home Care Appoints New Director of Business Development
Philadelphia, PA, June 15, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Caresify Home Care, a leading provider of exceptional, personalized home care services, is thrilled to announce the appointment of its new Director of Business Development.
The company's leadership team believe that the new Director's extensive, diverse experience and commitment to excellence will further strengthen Caresify's service offering, create new partnerships, and expand the company's footprint.
Details about the new Director, including their professional background and appointment date, will be released soon.
Since its establishment, Caresify Home Care has been committed to delivering top-notch care services, upholding the dignity, and enhancing the quality of life for all people in need of homecare services.
With the addition of the new Director of Business Development, the company is excited about the potential for further growth and innovation in the home care sector.
"Caresify Home Care is known for its compassionate care, and we are delighted to have a new team member who shares our dedication to enhancing lives," said Sheriff Adewale, founder of Caresify. "Our new Director of Business Development brings a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be invaluable in our mission to offer the highest standard of home care services."
About Caresify Home Care:
Serving clients, caregivers, and communities best interests, Caresify is a highly respected provider of caregivers and non-medical in-home care services, focusing on promoting health, independence, and overall client well-being. The company provides a personalized service approach, paired with a unique care plan, designed to meet the specific needs and preferences of clients. With a team of highly skilled and dedicated caregivers, Caresify Home Care strives to provide peace of mind for clients and their families. The company is an Accredited Joint Commission Home Care Agency and holds the Gold Seal on National Quality Approval. They are approved by the Office of Development Program (ODP) and the Office of Long-Term Living (OLTL) in PA, The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) in FL, Department of Community Health (DCH) in GA, the NJ Department of Health (NJDOH) and The Office of Health Care Quality (OHCQ) in MD. Caresify is enrolled in many Managed Care Organizations (MCO’s), non-MCO’s, Medicaid and other insurance provider programs. For a complete list, and more information click here.
For more information, please visit https://caresify.com.
Media contact:
A. Bell, Director of Business & Development
angel@caresify.com
