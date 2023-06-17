Innovative Educational Opportunity Takes U.S. Students, Grads and Pros to East Africa for Comprehensive Study Tour and "Focus on Africa" Seminar

“Where Do We Go From Here?: Africans and Americans in Tryin’ Times.” The Co-operative University of Kenya (CUK) and The AFRICAN CONNECTIONS Research and Educational Fund, Inc. (ACREF) have today announced plans for a comprehensive two-week cross cultural, intergenerational summer study tour hosted on the CUK campus in the upscale Nairobi suburb of Karen. The program runs from August 10 to August 25, 2023. Registration is limited.