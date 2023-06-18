HoduSoft to Showcase Its Products at Digital Space India 2023
Denver, CO, June 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HoduSoft, one of the leading providers of unified communications software in the world, announces that it will attend Digital Space India’s Digital Convergence Expo 2023.
The three-day event will be held on June 23, 24, and 25 in the Hall – 3B of Chennai Trade Center, Chennai. The exhibition will feature over 200 exhibitors and attract more than 25,000 cable TV operators and professionals. Aligned with the Indian Government's ‘Digital India’ mission, this expo aims to drive digitalization across various sectors, making it a valuable platform for electronic media, cable TV operators, exhibitors, and participants.
Digital Space India's Digital Convergence Expo 2023 presents an exceptional opportunity for VoIP companies to showcase and promote their business, products, and services to prominent manufacturers and suppliers nationwide. Additionally, attendees will stay abreast of the latest trends and innovations in the Telecommunication and Media sectors, ensuring they remain at the forefront of industry developments.
Key highlights of this event include:
Engage with 25,000 cable TV operators and professionals.
Access specialized knowledge sessions featuring breakthroughs, innovations, and expert speaker sessions.
Network with influential leaders from the telecommunication and media industry.
Witness the launch of innovative products in cable TV, satellite TV, broadcast, broadband, and IoT.
Complimentary tickets for industry professionals and exceptional networking opportunities with industry peers.
Gain insider insights into the latest technological advancements in the industry.
Representing HoduSoft at booth no. 13, Mayur Mehta, Business Development Manager, and Nirav Suthar, Presales Manager, will share their extensive expertise and insights on the company’s cutting-edge IP PBX software and call and contact center solutions.
Commenting on the event, Mayur Mehta, Business Development Manager at HoduSoft, said, “At the very outset, on behalf of the entire HoduSoft team, we would like to thank Digital Space India for organizing the expo at such a massive scale and giving us the opportunity to showcase our best-selling and award-winning products—HoduPBX and HoduCC call/contact center software—to industry professionals and visitors.”
Nirav Suthar, Presales Manager at HoduSoft, added, “We’re extremely excited to participate and represent HoduSoft in the upcoming Digital Space India’s Digital Convergence Expo 2023. We anticipate connecting with valuable potential end customers and partners in our domain. This event presents an excellent opportunity to gain market exposure and extend our brand's reach.”
About Digital Space India:
Digital Space India is a Chennai-based exhibition organizer. The company is the pioneer in the field of event management concerning all cable TV, broadcast, broadband network products, and electronic products.
The three-day event will be held on June 23, 24, and 25 in the Hall – 3B of Chennai Trade Center, Chennai. The exhibition will feature over 200 exhibitors and attract more than 25,000 cable TV operators and professionals. Aligned with the Indian Government's ‘Digital India’ mission, this expo aims to drive digitalization across various sectors, making it a valuable platform for electronic media, cable TV operators, exhibitors, and participants.
Digital Space India's Digital Convergence Expo 2023 presents an exceptional opportunity for VoIP companies to showcase and promote their business, products, and services to prominent manufacturers and suppliers nationwide. Additionally, attendees will stay abreast of the latest trends and innovations in the Telecommunication and Media sectors, ensuring they remain at the forefront of industry developments.
Key highlights of this event include:
Engage with 25,000 cable TV operators and professionals.
Access specialized knowledge sessions featuring breakthroughs, innovations, and expert speaker sessions.
Network with influential leaders from the telecommunication and media industry.
Witness the launch of innovative products in cable TV, satellite TV, broadcast, broadband, and IoT.
Complimentary tickets for industry professionals and exceptional networking opportunities with industry peers.
Gain insider insights into the latest technological advancements in the industry.
Representing HoduSoft at booth no. 13, Mayur Mehta, Business Development Manager, and Nirav Suthar, Presales Manager, will share their extensive expertise and insights on the company’s cutting-edge IP PBX software and call and contact center solutions.
Commenting on the event, Mayur Mehta, Business Development Manager at HoduSoft, said, “At the very outset, on behalf of the entire HoduSoft team, we would like to thank Digital Space India for organizing the expo at such a massive scale and giving us the opportunity to showcase our best-selling and award-winning products—HoduPBX and HoduCC call/contact center software—to industry professionals and visitors.”
Nirav Suthar, Presales Manager at HoduSoft, added, “We’re extremely excited to participate and represent HoduSoft in the upcoming Digital Space India’s Digital Convergence Expo 2023. We anticipate connecting with valuable potential end customers and partners in our domain. This event presents an excellent opportunity to gain market exposure and extend our brand's reach.”
About Digital Space India:
Digital Space India is a Chennai-based exhibition organizer. The company is the pioneer in the field of event management concerning all cable TV, broadcast, broadband network products, and electronic products.
Contact
HoduSoft Pvt. Ltd.Contact
Kartik Khambhati
707-708-4638
www.hodusoft.com
Kartik Khambhati
707-708-4638
www.hodusoft.com
Categories