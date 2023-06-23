William J. Shoemaker’s New Book, “The Origin of Evil and the Social Brain Network,” Discusses How Evil is Primarily Enacted by Those with Psychopathic Brains
Bloomfield, CT, June 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author William J. Shoemaker, who currently resides in Connecticut with his wife, has completed his most recent book, “The Origin of Evil and the Social Brain Network”: an insightful read that posits that evil is chiefly the work of those labeled as psychopaths, and explores the author’s theory of how one becomes psychopathic.
Author Bill Shoemaker has worked for many years as a research scientist, specializing in brain research. Recently, he has written and given talks for the ordinary layman about the brain and how it works. “The Origin of Evil and the Social Brain Network” is an example of that effort: one doesn’t need to know anything about the brain or biology to gain an understanding and enjoy this book. Dr. Shoemaker received his PhD from Massachusetts Institute of Technology and has held positions at the National Institute of Mental Health, the Salk Institute in San Diego, and most recently at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine.
“‘The Origin of Evil and the Social Brain Network’ should give you a fairly strong understanding of what a psychopath is, what is the range of their behaviors, how they develop from the first year of life, and how much damage they do to society,” writes Dr. Shoemaker. “Psychopaths are not the only cause of evil in the world, but they are a major evil force. They have normal intelligence and know what they are doing; they know right from wrong but generally don’t care. They are opportunists for their own desires, whether it is sex, money, or murder. Psychopaths, both male and female, are not responsible for their brain condition, but their defect is difficult, if not impossible to treat. When they can be identified early in life, perhaps they could be given guidance that would modify their lifetime of behavior in order to reduce the tremendous cost they pose to society.”
Published by Fulton Books, William J. Shoemaker’s book is a thought-provoking tool designed for those outside of the scientific realm who wish to better understand the brain, and the differences that may be present between those considered psychopaths and those who are not. By sharing his writings, Dr. Shoemaker hopes to enlighten readers to the main source of evil in the world, and why there are those who perpetrate it.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Origin of Evil and the Social Brain Network” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
