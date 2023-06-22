Connie Souzã’s New Book "It Hurts Too Much to Cry" is an Eye-Opening Look at the Suffering and Trauma the Author Experienced During Her Childhood Along with Her Siblings
New York, NY, June 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Connie Souzã, a loving mother of three grown children and a grandmother of six, has completed her most recent book, “It Hurts Too Much to Cry”: a harrowing account of the abuse endured by the author and her siblings during their childhood from those meant to love them, and how it forever shaped her own experiences as a mother to her own children.
Author Connie Souzã has spent the last thirty years as a professional caretaker. The past few years have been a real challenge, with the passing of her beloved Steve Drummand a year ago. For the first time in her life, she is living life on her terms. Currently, she is residing in El Dorado, California, to be closer to her children and grandchildren and, in her spare time, enjoys cross-stitch, reading, writing, baking, gardening, and spending time with her family.
Souzã writes, “This book tells the story of seven children trying to survive, doing their best protecting one another from a horrific childhood. Relatives and neighbors turn their heads, saying, ‘You don’t get involved in family matters’ or everyone is scared and afraid the wrath would be turned on them and their families. Who can the children turn to for survival?”
Published by Fulton Books, Connie Souzã’s book began as a way for the author to work through her trauma and assist her in the healing process, leading to her determination to break the cycle of abuse during her motherhood. By sharing her story, Connie hopes to connect with readers who may have experienced a similar story and encourage them to understand that one has the power to change, to be kind and loving, and to decide who one truly wants to be.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “It Hurts Too Much to Cry” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
