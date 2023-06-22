Jane Marie’s Newly Released "The Trouble With Santa" is a Charming Narrative That Helps Parents Balance the Fun of Santa with the True Reason for the Season
“The Trouble With Santa,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jane Marie, is a sweet celebration of the birth of Christ that offers a helpful reasoning behind why Santa is a fun tradition, but not the important aspect of the Christmas season in truth.
New York, NY, June 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Trouble With Santa”: a compassionate resource for balancing young believers’ understanding of Christmas. “The Trouble With Santa” is the creation of published author Jane Marie.
Jane Marie shares, “Jane is confused about Santa Claus. She’s been told that Santa lives at the North Pole, yet she saw him at the Christmas parade in her town. She’s been told that Christmas is about getting presents, but her parents said Christmas is about Jesus’s birth. Something is up, and Jane’s trying to solve the mystery of the inconsistencies between the folklore of Santa Claus and her reality.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jane Marie’s new book shares the author’s first published work that follows her own memories as a young child discovering the truth about Santa Claus.
Consumers can purchase “The Trouble With Santa” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Trouble With Santa,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
