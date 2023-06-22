Sarah Ann Pettus’s Newly Released "Breakthrough! The True Meaning of Love, Life, and Inner Peace" is a Thoughtful Arrangement of Heartfelt Poetry
“Breakthrough! The True Meaning of Love, Life, and Inner Peace,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sarah Ann Pettus, is a thought-provoking collection of inspiring poetry that offers reflective lessons on life, faith, and love.
Columbus, OH, June 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Breakthrough! The True Meaning of Love, Life, and Inner Peace”: a delightful poetic experience. “Breakthrough! The True Meaning of Love, Life, and Inner Peace” is the creation of published author Sarah Ann Pettus.
Pettus shares, “In this book, you’ll find poems to help you through even the toughest of times. You’ll find poems that are uplifting and loving, which will guide you through all the steps of life! You’ll also find special texts and poems you can send to your loved ones that you can’t find anywhere else, and lastly, you’ll find a 'How to' so you can write your very own poem and also help you break through and find yourself for the priceless gem that you are!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Ann Pettus’s new book presents readers with a vibrant and expressive anthology that will delight the imagination.
Consumers can purchase “Breakthrough! The True Meaning of Love, Life, and Inner Peace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Breakthrough! The True Meaning of Love, Life, and Inner Peace,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Pettus shares, “In this book, you’ll find poems to help you through even the toughest of times. You’ll find poems that are uplifting and loving, which will guide you through all the steps of life! You’ll also find special texts and poems you can send to your loved ones that you can’t find anywhere else, and lastly, you’ll find a 'How to' so you can write your very own poem and also help you break through and find yourself for the priceless gem that you are!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sarah Ann Pettus’s new book presents readers with a vibrant and expressive anthology that will delight the imagination.
Consumers can purchase “Breakthrough! The True Meaning of Love, Life, and Inner Peace” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Breakthrough! The True Meaning of Love, Life, and Inner Peace,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories