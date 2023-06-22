D.W. Quinn’s Newly Released “The Little Bird That Couldn’t Fly” is a Sweet Story of a Little Bird Who Learns a Big Lesson of Faith in God and Confidence in Oneself
“The Little Bird That Couldn’t Fly,” from Christian Faith Publishing author D.W. Quinn, is a delightful adventure that explores the idea of learning new, sometimes scary, things as we grow and trusting in God to direct our purpose.
New York, NY, June 22, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Little Bird That Couldn’t Fly”: a fun opportunity to discuss key lessons of faith with young readers. “The Little Bird That Couldn’t Fly” is the creation of published author D.W. Quinn.
Quinn shares, “Life was perfect! Walter was so happy snuggled in the nest with his two sisters. Then Walter’s contentment changed. Father said it was time to learn to fly. While Walter’s sisters were excited, Walter was worried. What does he need to do? Walter couldn’t fly! How could he get the confidence to try?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, D.W. Quinn’s new book features charming art crafted by Chloe Quinn.
Quinn offers a helpful resource for educators and parents alongside her heartwarming tale of Walter’s journey of personal and spiritual growth.
Consumers can purchase “The Little Bird That Couldn’t Fly” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Little Bird That Couldn’t Fly,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
