Loveforce International Proclaims a "Good Time" for Everyone
On Friday, June 23, Loveforce International will proclaim a good time for everyone by releasing a new Digital Music Single of the same name.
Santa Clarita, CA, June 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, June 23, Loveforce International will proclaim a Good Time for everybody. They will do this by releasing a new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles that is entitled “Good Time.”
The New Digital Music Single "Good Time,” is an upbeat, R&B-Soul song with a gliding rhythm and relaxed beat. Lyrically, it talks about the joy two people can having spending time, especially a good time, together. The goal of the song is to be easy and fun to listen to.
“We are releasing this song to the world to kick off the first official weekend of Summer 2023.” Said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “After all, what is summer if not a good time,” he continued.
The new Digital Music Single will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, You Tube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
