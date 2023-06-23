Author Jennifer McCauley’s New Book, "The Freight Yard Eventuality," Follows a Young Woman Who Discovers Her Abusive Ex-Husband is Coming After Her and Everyone She Loves

Recent release “The Freight Yard Eventuality,” from Page Publishing author Jennifer McCauley, is an engaging story that centers around Jaedyn McKelvey, a woman who leaves her husband after enduring years of abuse and trauma. Rekindling a relationship from someone in her past, Jaedyn finally believes she is safe after taking control of her life until she discovers her ex-husband is out for revenge.