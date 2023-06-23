Author Jennifer McCauley’s New Book, "The Freight Yard Eventuality," Follows a Young Woman Who Discovers Her Abusive Ex-Husband is Coming After Her and Everyone She Loves
Recent release “The Freight Yard Eventuality,” from Page Publishing author Jennifer McCauley, is an engaging story that centers around Jaedyn McKelvey, a woman who leaves her husband after enduring years of abuse and trauma. Rekindling a relationship from someone in her past, Jaedyn finally believes she is safe after taking control of her life until she discovers her ex-husband is out for revenge.
Allentown, PA, June 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer McCauley has completed her new book, “The Freight Yard Eventuality”: a gripping and powerful story of a young woman who finally works up the strength to leave her abusive husband behind and start fresh, only to discover that he is on her tail to ruin her new life and take out his anger and resentment on her.
Author Jennifer McCauley has lived in various parts of the Lehigh Valley in Northeastern Pennsylvania all her life. Currently, she lives with her husband, her three children, and her father in her childhood home, along with three crazy cats. Originally wanting to be an artist, Jennifer discovered a love of writing fiction as a teenager. She loves taking inspiration from her favorite songs and often bases characters on the people she has met in her life. As a result, she considers her writing to be extremely personal.
“After years of her husband’s abuse, Jaedyn McKelvey finally finds the bravery to make a traumatic exit and start over,” writes McCauley. “She makes peace with the one she should’ve been with in the first place, until her ex, who has never lost his craving for revenge, decides he will do anything in his power to destroy her and everyone she loves. But the secrets and lies he strives to hide will ultimately be his undoing, and retribution comes from a most unexpected place.”
Published by Page Publishing, Jennifer McCauley’s riveting tale is a captivating story that will lead readers on an unforgettable journey as Jaedyn does all she can to protect her new life from the dangerous man she left. Expertly paced and deeply emotional, McCauley weaves an intricate and character-driven novel that is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Freight Yard Eventuality” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
