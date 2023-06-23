Author Lawrence James’s New Book, "The Spiritual Experiences of Hospice Nurses," is an Assortment of Stories That Reveal the Important & Impactful Work Hospice Provides
Recent release “The Spiritual Experiences of Hospice Nurses,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lawrence James, is a moving series of stories that recall experiences that have impacted the author, other nurses, and staff caring for dying patients. Through each story, the author reveals how hospice gives support not only to patients but their loved ones as well.
New York, NY, June 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lawrence James, who has practiced nursing in several areas of health care, has completed his new book, “The Spiritual Experiences of Hospice Nurses”: a collection of stories that detail different ways in which hospice care helps to serve patients and their loved ones physically, spiritually, and emotionally, through terminal illness.
Out of thirty years of nursing, author Lawrence James has spent seventy percent of those working in hospice care. In addition to his work in health care, Lawrence also became an ordained pastor in order to care for his patients both physically and spiritually. In accordance with his work, the author believes that everyone is placed on this Earth to care for each other.
James writes, “In the United States today, we have developed and continue to improve care for people who are dying. Hospice provides the support that family and friends need. Hospice palliative care is a team effort to affect a peaceful pain-free death for the patient.
“You will see in this book the skills hospice staff provide for the patient, family, and friends. The patient is cared for medically, physically, psychosocially, and spiritually. A peaceful death demonstrates how hospice provides the services people need.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lawrence James’s emotional assortment of stories will reveal the true extent of the incredible work that hospice staff are called to do, from providing physical comfort to patients to emotional and spiritual guidance for loved ones when requested.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Spiritual Experiences of Hospice Nurses” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Media Relations
