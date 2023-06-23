Author Lawrence James’s New Book, "The Spiritual Experiences of Hospice Nurses," is an Assortment of Stories That Reveal the Important & Impactful Work Hospice Provides

Recent release “The Spiritual Experiences of Hospice Nurses,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lawrence James, is a moving series of stories that recall experiences that have impacted the author, other nurses, and staff caring for dying patients. Through each story, the author reveals how hospice gives support not only to patients but their loved ones as well.