David Streets’s New Book, "Temporality," is the Captivating Story of a Young Man Who Uncovers a Startling Secret Long Kept Hidden While Investigating His Family's History
Burr Ridge, IL, June 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author David Streets, a world-renowned researcher with more than three hundred publications in scientific literature, has completed his most recent book, “Temporality”: it follows a young man who investigates his own family history through the use of the mysterious time quantum, fulfilling a request left to him by one of his ancestors.
Born in England but a resident of suburban Chicago for most of his life, author David Streets is an environmental scientist with advanced degrees in physics who specializes in the study of air pollution and how to control it. He has helped to improve the air in many parts of the world, particularly Asia and was a named contributor to the work of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2007.
“While clearing an attic, a young man discovers an old letter from one of his ancestors—a man who never knew his origins and asked his descendants to try to discover his roots,” writes Streets. “The young man, Tom Temporal, accepts the challenge. In so doing, Tom comes into contact with the scientists who had discovered the time quantum, a previously unknown concept linking different time periods.
“Investigating his ancestor’s roots in nineteenth-century England, Tom not only uncovers disturbing remnants of his family’s past but also revives connections with scientists who’d vanished from a nearby location the previous year. What had happened to them? Where had they gone?
“Karen Butler, now the preeminent theorist of temporality, sits with Tom on the back porch of her parents’ Iowa farmhouse and reflects on the true nature of time and its frightening implications.”
Published by Fulton Books, David Streets’s book is the thrilling sequel to the author’s previously published “The Time Quantum,” which was inspired by the time spent during the author’s childhood in gloomy churches, where he often wondered if they were haunted and how it might be possible. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Temporality” provides a spellbinding and character-driven journey that will leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Temporality” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
