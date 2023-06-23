Vicki Coffman’s Newly Released “Live Intentional: Live the life you always wanted but never believed you could” is an Encouraging Message of Finding Fulfillment
“Live Intentional: Live the life you always wanted but never believed you could,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Vicki Coffman, is a heartfelt look at the challenges that slow or stall our ability to live a life of positivity and promise.
Murietta, CA, June 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Live Intentional: Live the life you always wanted but never believed you could”: a helpful study of key components to personal growth. “Live Intentional: Live the life you always wanted but never believed you could” is the creation of published author Vicki Coffman, a dedicated law enforcement officer for over twenty-five years who later became a licensed marriage and family therapist.
Coffman shares, “God creates everyone uniquely. It’s our uniqueness that makes us special and brings different degrees of success. Those who have not found their unique potential may not be as successful as others, but it is not due to limitations others have placed on them. You determine your own level of success by the decisions you make every day. When you know the truth about who you are and what you believe, and that belief is rooted in truth, you can live with confidence. When you set a goal and take action to achieve it your actions must be intentional in order to achieve that goal.
“People are living their lives consumed by fear. They fear the next pandemic, the impending financial crash, or the end of their marriage. The Bible warns that we are not to fear because fear steals your joy, your success, and ultimately it can steal your life. You must stop running away from things you don’t want and start running toward the things you do want. If you want change to happen in your life, you must change your focus from fear to truth and live intentional.
“Vicki Coffman is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist who has helped thousands live the life they always wanted. Vicki founded Encouragers Counseling & Training Centers Inc. in order to help the hurting masses. If you would like to learn more about the amazing work she is doing go to EncouragersUSA.org.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vicki Coffman’s new book will challenge readers to take a hard look at their choices and make an effort to live with purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Live Intentional: Live the life you always wanted but never believed you could” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Live Intentional: Live the life you always wanted but never believed you could,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
