Janice Baldridge’s Newly Released "Dusty Finds Christmas" is a Charming Story of an Inquisitive Pup’s First Experiences with the Joys of Christmas
“Dusty Finds Christmas,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Janice Baldridge, is a fun Christmas tale that will entertain while imparting a message of the true reason for the season.
Troup, TX, June 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Dusty Finds Christmas”: a delightful children’s narrative with heart. “Dusty Finds Christmas” is the creation of published author Janice Baldridge.
Baldridge shares, “Dusty Finds Christmas is a story about a dog from east Texas, who finds out what Christmas is all about through his human family. As Christmas nears, Dusty is so excited, taking in all the lights and decorations. Look for more of Dusty’s Adventures as they continue.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Janice Baldridge’s new book a fun continuation of Dusty’s adventures that shares an important reminder of what Christmas is truly all about.
Baldridge continues to deliver quality storytelling that will delight and entertain readers of all ages as they share in the adventures of a fun-loving dog and his doting family.
