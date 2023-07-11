Author Dana de Windt’s New Book “CHECKMATE” is the True Life Story of How One Man Uncovered a Plot to Defraud Investors at One of the Largest Financial Firms in the World
Recent release “CHECKMATE,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dana de Windt, recounts his story working at one of the largest investment firms in the world where he discovered an ongoing plot to sell unsecured surplus notes to unsuspecting clients.
Stuart, FL, July 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Dana de Windt has had a long and storied career in the financial sector. From managing offices to overseeing arbitration for the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, he has a deep knowledge of the safety checks and laws in place to protect investors from being misled by all types of institutions. And it was that knowledge that led to the events outlined in his latest book.
“Checkmate” is de Windt’s story working at one of the largest investment firms on the planet. His history in securities led him to discover a plot to misrepresent a surplus note as a high-rated bond for fixed-income clients. The severity of this and the fight to set things right is broken down in detail, further supported by a website full of videos, interviews, and documentations that bring the reader right into the time “Checkmate” takes place.
“There are times in one’s life, usually when least expected, which test your willingness to stand up to circumstances created by others who intend to advantage themselves and intentionally harm others,” writes de Windt. “When a person encounters this situation, the options are simply to ignore or weigh in with whatever skills are available to proceed ‘without a script’ and do what can be done to assist others.
“Necessarily so, the latter choice will be more difficult at best and fraught with twists and turns, which usually derail rational attempts to resolve matters, which others are even more determined to keep you from doing. This is certainly the case in the story, CHECKMATE. You must run them out of moves to get the final advantage of winning the ‘game.’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, de Windt’s story is one that will resonate with anyone betrayed by a trusted institution and anyone that hopes to see justice for real live victims of this fraud. Informative and captivating, this is a story that will keep readers on the hook through the end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “CHECKMATE” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Checkmate” is de Windt’s story working at one of the largest investment firms on the planet. His history in securities led him to discover a plot to misrepresent a surplus note as a high-rated bond for fixed-income clients. The severity of this and the fight to set things right is broken down in detail, further supported by a website full of videos, interviews, and documentations that bring the reader right into the time “Checkmate” takes place.
“There are times in one’s life, usually when least expected, which test your willingness to stand up to circumstances created by others who intend to advantage themselves and intentionally harm others,” writes de Windt. “When a person encounters this situation, the options are simply to ignore or weigh in with whatever skills are available to proceed ‘without a script’ and do what can be done to assist others.
“Necessarily so, the latter choice will be more difficult at best and fraught with twists and turns, which usually derail rational attempts to resolve matters, which others are even more determined to keep you from doing. This is certainly the case in the story, CHECKMATE. You must run them out of moves to get the final advantage of winning the ‘game.’”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, de Windt’s story is one that will resonate with anyone betrayed by a trusted institution and anyone that hopes to see justice for real live victims of this fraud. Informative and captivating, this is a story that will keep readers on the hook through the end.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “CHECKMATE” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories