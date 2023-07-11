Author Dana de Windt’s New Book “CHECKMATE” is the True Life Story of How One Man Uncovered a Plot to Defraud Investors at One of the Largest Financial Firms in the World

Recent release “CHECKMATE,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dana de Windt, recounts his story working at one of the largest investment firms in the world where he discovered an ongoing plot to sell unsecured surplus notes to unsuspecting clients.