Author Cephus L. Bright’s New Book, “LIFE: A Collection of Poems,” Reveals the Compelling Stories and Experiences That the Author Has Faced Throughout His Life
Recent release “LIFE: A Collection of Poems,” from Covenant Books author Cephus L. Bright, is a brilliant and moving series of poems related to the author's observations of the human condition, from love to one's faith in the Lord. Bright also touches on his past experiences while serving in the military, as well as God's willingness to carry his children through their darkest struggles.
Columbia, SC, June 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cephus L. Bright, a veteran of Vietnam, has completed his new book, “LIFE: A Collection of Poems”: a stirring and heartfelt assortment of poetry that explores the author’s unique and nuanced views on life, love, faith, and his experiences while serving in the military.
Born in Walterboro, South Carolina in 1948, author Cephus L. Bright is the second oldest of nine children. Upon graduating from high school in 1967, Cephus enlisted in the United States Army, and after completing basic and advanced infantry training, and jump school, he volunteered to serve in Vietnam. He served in a long-range patrol unit for one year, and later volunteered for one more year, only this time with the 173rd Airborne Separate Brigade. Having served a total of twenty-four months in Vietnam, he returned to America and served three years with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Upon completion of service with the 82nd, he spent tours of duty in Italy and Germany, before returning to America. After serving his country honorably for twenty years, he then retired and started his own tree service company. In his spare time, he enjoys writing, traveling, and spending time with his wife, a retired education administrator, and their family.
Bright shares, “My collection of poems is my way of expressing my views about life, love, hope, duty, honor, and country. We as a people experience struggles, pain, heartaches, but thanks be to God for giving us life and the tools to persevere. Life is precious and we must cherish every moment that we live.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cephus L. Bright’s new book is the culmination of years of writing poetry, which the author began doing as a freshman in high school as a way to express his feelings and views. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Bright’s poems found within “LIFE” reflect his many unique military encounters, insights and personal thoughts about love, faith, hope, duty, honor, and country.
Readers can purchase “LIFE: A Collection of Poems” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Born in Walterboro, South Carolina in 1948, author Cephus L. Bright is the second oldest of nine children. Upon graduating from high school in 1967, Cephus enlisted in the United States Army, and after completing basic and advanced infantry training, and jump school, he volunteered to serve in Vietnam. He served in a long-range patrol unit for one year, and later volunteered for one more year, only this time with the 173rd Airborne Separate Brigade. Having served a total of twenty-four months in Vietnam, he returned to America and served three years with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. Upon completion of service with the 82nd, he spent tours of duty in Italy and Germany, before returning to America. After serving his country honorably for twenty years, he then retired and started his own tree service company. In his spare time, he enjoys writing, traveling, and spending time with his wife, a retired education administrator, and their family.
Bright shares, “My collection of poems is my way of expressing my views about life, love, hope, duty, honor, and country. We as a people experience struggles, pain, heartaches, but thanks be to God for giving us life and the tools to persevere. Life is precious and we must cherish every moment that we live.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Cephus L. Bright’s new book is the culmination of years of writing poetry, which the author began doing as a freshman in high school as a way to express his feelings and views. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Bright’s poems found within “LIFE” reflect his many unique military encounters, insights and personal thoughts about love, faith, hope, duty, honor, and country.
Readers can purchase “LIFE: A Collection of Poems” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories