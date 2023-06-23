Author Cephus L. Bright’s New Book, “LIFE: A Collection of Poems,” Reveals the Compelling Stories and Experiences That the Author Has Faced Throughout His Life

Recent release “LIFE: A Collection of Poems,” from Covenant Books author Cephus L. Bright, is a brilliant and moving series of poems related to the author's observations of the human condition, from love to one's faith in the Lord. Bright also touches on his past experiences while serving in the military, as well as God's willingness to carry his children through their darkest struggles.