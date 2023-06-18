Switching Data Flow Quickly & Reliably with Cat5e Switcher, Model 8079
Cranston, RI, June 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Model 8079 LineSelect switcher allows quick, reliable network connection from one COMMON RJ45 port to be shared among either of two RJ45 ports, A or B, with Certified Category 5e Compliance with speeds of up to 1000 Mbps. The Model 8079 provides the stability of knowing that if one network connection goes down, the data can continue to quickly flow through your network by simply switching to the other port via the front panel knob. This make-before-break rotary knob switches all eight leads of the RJ45 interface simultaneously to keep the network running without swapping out any cables.
When your data integrity matters, trust the experts at Electro Standards Laboratories of Cranston, Rhode Island to provide a reliable solution that works seamlessly with your network to keep the data flowing. The Model 8079 Cat5e 2-position switcher is one example with its lifetime warranty against manufacturing defects. This model was also recently launched with RoHS compliance as the Model 8079R.
The models 8079 and 8079R are designed and equipped to switch ANY RJ45 interface. They have been field tested and operational in various mission critical government and COTS network applications. For further technical specifications pertaining to this switch, please see the product specifications sheet linked to the 8079 and 8079R product listings on the Electro Standards website. The Model 8079 is available with discounted pricing and shipping for government purchasers under Electro Standards Laboratories GSA Schedule, GS-3F-0286V. Do you need a custom design for your application? If so, our experts can help with that as well here: https://www.electrostandards.com/support/custom-product-request/.
Tina Corticelli/Media Manager
Electro Standards Laboratories
36 Western Industrial Drive, Cranston, RI 02921
Tel: 401-943-1164
Fax: 401-946-5790
Email: tcorticelli@lab.electrostandards.com
https://www.electrostandards.com/
