Hinfo Digital Hotel Compendium: Improved iOS VoiceOver and Android TalkBack Support and a New Promotional Material Generator
Hinfo is launching Version 3.7 of their mobile hotel technology solution, today; This major update includes support for image captions for all images available at every property, along with improved iOS VoiceOver and Android TalkBack support; Properties can also use the new Promotional Material Generator to create unique tabletop signs to promote Hinfo to their guests upon check-in.
Melbourne, Australia, June 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Hinfo guest compendium now supports alternative text, for every image, at every member property.
This in conjunction with improved support for iOS VoiceOver and Android TalkBack in the Hinfo mobile apps and web-based offering, to increase its level of accessibility compliance and allow the service to be more accessible for people with vision impairments.
These captions are auto generated via machine learning image recognition processes for new uploads, with existing images at all member properties already supported with today’s release.
“Supporting image captions for every image at every property, is our next step towards making our service even more accessible for more hotel guests,” says Neil Houlston, Founder of Hinfo. “Being accessible is not only allowing guests access to each property’s hotel compendium details and services wherever they are during their stay, but also to accommodate for all guests that have their own accessibility software preferences, enabled on their own devices.”
Hinfo is also introducing today, a new Promotional Material Generator.
This allows properties to create unique tabletop signs for their property on-demand, to highlight that their property is a member of the Hinfo service and how guests can access the property’s details and services.
“Properties have been asking us when we will offer additional options for promotional material, to highlight our Hinfo service to their guests upon check-in. We are delivering and exceeding upon these requests today,” says Neil Houlston. “In addition to supporting multiple sizes and formats including tent cards, properties can select the language, colours and QR code options that best suits them, all in a printable format with the option to add print margins.”
These enhancements are designed to allow Hinfo to be more accessible to more hotel guests and provide more options for properties to promote the Hinfo service to their guests.
Hinfo Guest Digital Compendium is available via mobile app for download on both iOS and Android devices in addition to their web-based offering. For more information about the app and its new features, please visit the Hinfo website or contact the company directly.
Website: https://www.hinfo.com
This in conjunction with improved support for iOS VoiceOver and Android TalkBack in the Hinfo mobile apps and web-based offering, to increase its level of accessibility compliance and allow the service to be more accessible for people with vision impairments.
These captions are auto generated via machine learning image recognition processes for new uploads, with existing images at all member properties already supported with today’s release.
“Supporting image captions for every image at every property, is our next step towards making our service even more accessible for more hotel guests,” says Neil Houlston, Founder of Hinfo. “Being accessible is not only allowing guests access to each property’s hotel compendium details and services wherever they are during their stay, but also to accommodate for all guests that have their own accessibility software preferences, enabled on their own devices.”
Hinfo is also introducing today, a new Promotional Material Generator.
This allows properties to create unique tabletop signs for their property on-demand, to highlight that their property is a member of the Hinfo service and how guests can access the property’s details and services.
“Properties have been asking us when we will offer additional options for promotional material, to highlight our Hinfo service to their guests upon check-in. We are delivering and exceeding upon these requests today,” says Neil Houlston. “In addition to supporting multiple sizes and formats including tent cards, properties can select the language, colours and QR code options that best suits them, all in a printable format with the option to add print margins.”
These enhancements are designed to allow Hinfo to be more accessible to more hotel guests and provide more options for properties to promote the Hinfo service to their guests.
Hinfo Guest Digital Compendium is available via mobile app for download on both iOS and Android devices in addition to their web-based offering. For more information about the app and its new features, please visit the Hinfo website or contact the company directly.
Website: https://www.hinfo.com
Contact
App IT Byte (Developers of Hinfo)Contact
Neil Houlston
+61 1300 890 402
https://www.hinfo.com
Neil Houlston
+61 1300 890 402
https://www.hinfo.com
Categories