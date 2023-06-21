Hinfo Digital Hotel Compendium: Improved iOS VoiceOver and Android TalkBack Support and a New Promotional Material Generator

Hinfo is launching Version 3.7 of their mobile hotel technology solution, today; This major update includes support for image captions for all images available at every property, along with improved iOS VoiceOver and Android TalkBack support; Properties can also use the new Promotional Material Generator to create unique tabletop signs to promote Hinfo to their guests upon check-in.