Author Scott Parrilla’s New Book, "The Book of the Wars of God," is a Riveting Adventure Following a Group of Archaeologists in the Wake of an Extraordinary Discovery
Recent release “The Book of the Wars of God,” from Page Publishing author Scott Parrilla, is a spellbinding novel following the world-renowned archaeologist Professor Eli Ben Nachman on an international quest to learn the truth about a priceless historical and religious artifact with untold power.
New York, NY, June 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Scott Parrilla, a father, grandfather, New York City native and graduate of The Paralegal Institute in Phoenix, Arizona currently pursuing studies at Bennington College in Vermont, has completed his new book, “The Book of the Wars of God”: a gripping and potent work that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.
Long ago in an ancient land, a group of nomadic people, without a land to call their own, wished to gain passage through a land of bellicose nations known throughout history as the Moabites and Amorites. To the very unfortunate peoples who happened upon the borders of these barbaric nations, they would ultimately be cut off in battles waged against them, until one dreadful day. Emissaries were dispatched in the hopes of obtaining permission to pass through their land, but instead war broke out and brought an end to those antagonistic nations.
The battle was fought on the East Side of the Amon River, in what is now the land of Jordan. Both the Moabites and the Amorites were no match for the nomads, who had endured living in the wilderness and surrounding mountains for almost half a century. Those nomadic people also had possession of a very powerful book, in which all their victories were recorded. The year in which the battle against the Moabites and Amorites was fought is recorded as 1290 BCE.
It is said that the book was given to them from on high, and during battles their leader would simply hold the book up toward heaven, and celestial beings would destroy their enemies. It then became known throughout all the surrounding lands and nations that their God was a powerful being who fought on their behalf.
As centuries passed, the use of the book became extinct, and as a result, a high priest set out to hide the book in various parts of the world, so that no one person or nation could harness its power to be used against humanity. In the event that the book was ever needed, the high priest left clues and codes that, once deciphered, would lead to the various hiding places of each part of the book.
The world is now facing an enemy that has not been seen since times of old—an enemy far more sinister than can be imagined by the human mind. Now an epic world battle is nearing, and without the book, all will be lost.
This story starts simply. It begins with the search for:
“The Book of the Wars of God”
Published by Page Publishing, Scott Parrilla’s engrossing book is a superb choice for avid adventure readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Book of the Wars of God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Long ago in an ancient land, a group of nomadic people, without a land to call their own, wished to gain passage through a land of bellicose nations known throughout history as the Moabites and Amorites. To the very unfortunate peoples who happened upon the borders of these barbaric nations, they would ultimately be cut off in battles waged against them, until one dreadful day. Emissaries were dispatched in the hopes of obtaining permission to pass through their land, but instead war broke out and brought an end to those antagonistic nations.
The battle was fought on the East Side of the Amon River, in what is now the land of Jordan. Both the Moabites and the Amorites were no match for the nomads, who had endured living in the wilderness and surrounding mountains for almost half a century. Those nomadic people also had possession of a very powerful book, in which all their victories were recorded. The year in which the battle against the Moabites and Amorites was fought is recorded as 1290 BCE.
It is said that the book was given to them from on high, and during battles their leader would simply hold the book up toward heaven, and celestial beings would destroy their enemies. It then became known throughout all the surrounding lands and nations that their God was a powerful being who fought on their behalf.
As centuries passed, the use of the book became extinct, and as a result, a high priest set out to hide the book in various parts of the world, so that no one person or nation could harness its power to be used against humanity. In the event that the book was ever needed, the high priest left clues and codes that, once deciphered, would lead to the various hiding places of each part of the book.
The world is now facing an enemy that has not been seen since times of old—an enemy far more sinister than can be imagined by the human mind. Now an epic world battle is nearing, and without the book, all will be lost.
This story starts simply. It begins with the search for:
“The Book of the Wars of God”
Published by Page Publishing, Scott Parrilla’s engrossing book is a superb choice for avid adventure readers of all ages.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Book of the Wars of God” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories