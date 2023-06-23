Author Scott Parrilla’s New Book, "The Book of the Wars of God," is a Riveting Adventure Following a Group of Archaeologists in the Wake of an Extraordinary Discovery

Recent release “The Book of the Wars of God,” from Page Publishing author Scott Parrilla, is a spellbinding novel following the world-renowned archaeologist Professor Eli Ben Nachman on an international quest to learn the truth about a priceless historical and religious artifact with untold power.