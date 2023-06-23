Author Juan Pérez Vélez’s New Book, "Passage of Life: Poems and Songs," is a Powerful Collection of Poetry and Songs Inspired by the Author’s Life Experiences
Recent release “Passage of Life: Poems and Songs,” from Page Publishing author Juan Pérez Vélez, offers insight into what the author loved in the past and loves now, through potent and evocative poetry and songs.
Inverness, FL, June 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Juan Pérez Vélez, who was born in Ángeles, Utuado, Puerto Rico, has completed his new book, “Passage of Life: Poems and Songs”: a collection of moving and expressive poetry that allows readers to discover the author’s inner thoughts.
Author Juan Pérez Vélez moved to New York at eighteen years old. Juan has been married to Rita-Jo since 1973 and has two sons and one daughter. He worked as an electrician for the Long Island Railroad until he retired in 2002 and moved to Florida.
Published by Page Publishing, Juan Pérez Vélez’s expressive work features poems including “The Last Love Kiss,” “Night at Luquillo Beach,” “Life, Wind, and Sun,” “What You Mean to Me,” “The Beauty of Woman’s Love,” “My Baby Boy (John Russell),” “Her Elegant Sound,” “The World and Christmas,” and many more.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase “Passage of Life: Poems and Songs” online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
