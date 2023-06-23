Stacey A. DeLaney’s Newly Released “The Adventures of LayLa the Lovable Dog: The Story of Going to Doggie Training Classes!” is a Fun, True Story
“The Adventures of LayLa the Lovable Dog: The Story of Going to Doggie Training Classes!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stacey A. DeLaney, is an informative juvenile nonfiction that helps young readers learn the importance of being responsible pet owners.
Fonda, NY, June 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Adventures of LayLa the Lovable Dog: The Story of Going to Doggie Training Classes!”: a delightful adventure that encourages learning alongside one’s pet. “The Adventures of LayLa the Lovable Dog: The Story of Going to Doggie Training Classes!” is the creation of published author Stacey A. DeLaney, a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and educator who worked closely with the deaf community. Dr. DeLaney is fluent in American Sign Language and uses some of these signs with LayLa.
DeLaney shares, “The Adventures of LayLa the Lovable Dog is inspired by the real-life story of LayLa. While in fact LayLa was recused from upsetting circumstances, LayLa really rescued her owners by filling them with great love, great joy, and devoted companionship. LayLa is truly lovable. LayLa is particularly attached to the author! LayLa follows Stacey everywhere and loves to go on adventures with her. One such adventure is LayLa going to dog training classes. Stacey, never owning a dog before, learned how to help LayLa learn very good doggy manners for going out on adventures with Stacey! LayLa is indeed one of God’s beloved creatures and a blessing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stacey A. DeLaney’s new book will charm young readers as they learn about the complexities of caring for a pet.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of LayLa the Lovable Dog: The Story of Going to Doggie Training Classes!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of LayLa the Lovable Dog: The Story of Going to Doggie Training Classes!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
DeLaney shares, “The Adventures of LayLa the Lovable Dog is inspired by the real-life story of LayLa. While in fact LayLa was recused from upsetting circumstances, LayLa really rescued her owners by filling them with great love, great joy, and devoted companionship. LayLa is truly lovable. LayLa is particularly attached to the author! LayLa follows Stacey everywhere and loves to go on adventures with her. One such adventure is LayLa going to dog training classes. Stacey, never owning a dog before, learned how to help LayLa learn very good doggy manners for going out on adventures with Stacey! LayLa is indeed one of God’s beloved creatures and a blessing.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Stacey A. DeLaney’s new book will charm young readers as they learn about the complexities of caring for a pet.
Consumers can purchase “The Adventures of LayLa the Lovable Dog: The Story of Going to Doggie Training Classes!” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Adventures of LayLa the Lovable Dog: The Story of Going to Doggie Training Classes!” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories