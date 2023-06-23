Stacey A. DeLaney’s Newly Released “The Adventures of LayLa the Lovable Dog: The Story of Going to Doggie Training Classes!” is a Fun, True Story

“The Adventures of LayLa the Lovable Dog: The Story of Going to Doggie Training Classes!” from Christian Faith Publishing author Stacey A. DeLaney, is an informative juvenile nonfiction that helps young readers learn the importance of being responsible pet owners.