Deborah E. Calhoun-Parker, PhD’s Newly Released “2050” is an Important Message of the Ongoing Health Crisis Affecting Citizens Globally
“2050: Projections of Health for a Diverse Society; Individual Responsibility for the State of the Nation’s Health,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Deborah E. Calhoun-Parker, PhD, in layman’s terms, discusses dangers to our nation's health, particularly minorities, who are projected to be the majority (in the United States) by 2050.
Auburn Hills, MI, June 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “2050: Projections of Health for a Diverse Society; Individual Responsibility for the State of the Nation’s Health”: a practical guide to becoming more health conscious. “2050: Projections of Health for a Diverse Society; Individual Responsibility for the State of the Nation’s Health” is the creation of published author Deborah E. Calhoun-Parker, PhD, who holds a PhD in Educational Leadership from Oakland University, Rochester, Michigan. She has a Master’s degree from U of D–Mercy, Detroit, Michigan, in Guidance and Counseling and a Bachelor’s degree with a major in English Literature, Wayne State University, Detroit, Michigan. She is a recipient of the King Chavez Parks Fellowship. She has dedicated over a decade in doing research on the topic of maintaining a healthy lifestyle (prevention of disease) and policy issues.
Dr. Calhoun-Parker shares, “If the W.H.O and the US projections are correct, the health of the majority of people around the world and the health of the United States society in particular (America’s minority projected majority by 2050) is forecast to become poor with a shortened healthy life expectancy by 2050. I explore America’s future health crisis by focusing on the current health of American minorities and the challenges relevant to them. As a nonmedical person, I translate the scientific health literature in general and particularly the literature addressing minorities into practical everyday discourse. I hope to influence the current health trajectory by sharing my health journey and what I have gleaned. I share my personal solutions hoping to inspire and empower others for self-health improvement and to change the forecast health trajectory of 2050.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Deborah E. Calhoun-Parker, PhD’s new book will bring clarity to diverse and widespread community problem.
Consumers can purchase “2050: Projections of Health for a Diverse Society; Individual Responsibility for the State of the Nation’s Health” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “2050: Projections of Health for a Diverse Society; Individual Responsibility for the State of the Nation’s Health,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
