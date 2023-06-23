Tonya Raby’s Newly Released “Good Morning God: 30-Day Devotional and Journal for Women” is an Interactive Resource for Personal and Spiritual Growth
“Good Morning God: 30-Day Devotional and Journal for Women,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tonya Raby, is a heartfelt collection of daily devotions that explore the concept of nurturing one’s trust and desire for connection with God.
Round Rock, TX, June 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Good Morning God: 30-Day Devotional and Journal for Women”: an impactful discussion of relevant scripture and reflective writing prompts. “Good Morning God: 30-Day Devotional and Journal for Women” is the creation of published author Tonya Raby, who was born and raised on the south side of Chicago. She is the proud mother of four, one daughter and three boys, which she refers to as her bonus children. They are a beautiful, blessed, and blended family. Tonya and her husband reside in Austin, Texas.
Raby shares, “One of the best gifts we can give ourselves is time alone with God. Spending time alone with God daily will allow you to get to know God, and the more you know God, the more you will trust God, and the more you trust God, the more your faith will increase in God.
“This level of faith, an unshakeable one, comes from a continued and consistent trust in God, His Word, and His Promises. When you develop this unshakeable faith, it will give you the strength to change things in your life that you never imagined you could. Faith in God changes everything! It is my hope and prayer that, Good Morning God, will inspire you to spend time alone with God. God loves you completely and unconditionally, and He wants to have a personal and intimate relationship with you. A relationship with God is one of the best relationships you could ever have! God is the best listener, He hears, and He answers, in His own time, in His own way.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tonya Raby’s new book will engage readers in daily faith practice that will challenge and uplift the spirit.
Consumers can purchase “Good Morning God: 30-Day Devotional and Journal for Women” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Good Morning God: 30-Day Devotional and Journal for Women,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
