Antony Otieno Odhiambo’s Newly Released "My Pocket Friend Abroad" is an Informative Discussion of How to Generate Financial Wellness
“My Pocket Friend Abroad,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Antony Otieno Odhiambo, is a careful presentation that breaks down key components of how one can build and maintain wealth.
Gaithersburg, MD, June 23, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “My Pocket Friend Abroad”: a personal and educational study. “My Pocket Friend Abroad” is the creation of published author Antony Otieno Odhiambo, a dedicated husband, father, and a dual citizen of the US and Kenya. He grew up in East Africa, where he attended school both in Uganda and Kenya, attaining accolades in theology and education. He is currently living in Maryland.
Odhiambo shares, “Inspired by his own experience and passion for financial literacy, the author, Mr. Anthony Odhiambo, is pleased to portray himself as a helper to immigrants as well as the locals by guiding them on various financial significant aspects that are not taught in school or at home.
“He highlights the true-life story of his friend Junior and uses the lessons gained in addition to his financial literacy to provide a step-by-step guide on how to make money in all the life seasons, manage it, and multiply it to ensure a stable cash flow and pocket sustainability.
“He outlines various financial golden tips that can come in handy daily to everyone who has been struggling with managing funds and procreating or enlarging their financial scope. He also embraces tech know-how in addition to condensing the information to a small piece, hence making it friendly to the world’s evolving era.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Antony Otieno Odhiambo’s new book will bring readers a food for thought reading experience that will encourage a new awareness of bad financial habits and ways to move forward.
Consumers can purchase “My Pocket Friend Abroad” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “My Pocket Friend Abroad,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
