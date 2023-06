Maribeth Harvey’s Newly Released "Why I Should Go to Church" is a Charming Children’s Work That Explores the Positive Aspects of Being Active at Church

North Bend, OH, June 26, 2023 --( PR.com )-- “Why I Should Go to Church”: a delightful adventure that inspires readers in their faith. “Why I Should Go to Church” is the creation of published author Maribeth Harvey, a wife, mother, grandmother, and Sunday school teacher, who has loved and enjoyed her part-time career as a nurse.Harvey shares, “Three children pretending to be at church wonder why people go to church. They ask an older couple, who are their neighbors, and discover the most important reasons.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maribeth Harvey’s new book will encourage discussion amongst adults and young readers as they consider the thoughtful message within.Consumers can purchase “Why I Should Go to Church” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “Why I Should Go to Church,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.