Minneapolis Top Workplaces 2023 Recognizes Daugherty Business Solutions
Minneapolis, MN, June 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, has been named one of the Top Workplaces in Minneapolis by the Star Tribune for 2023.
The winners for each category were announced at the June 13 event.
The Star Tribune worked with employee engagement technology partner Energage to send out a third-party survey detailing 15 drivers of engaged company cultures critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection.
About Daugherty Business Solutions
For over 38 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives.
About Energage
Energage offers professional services to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve sustainable competitive advantage.
The winners for each category were announced at the June 13 event.
The Star Tribune worked with employee engagement technology partner Energage to send out a third-party survey detailing 15 drivers of engaged company cultures critical to the success of any organization, including alignment, execution and connection.
About Daugherty Business Solutions
For over 38 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives.
About Energage
Energage offers professional services to help organizations recruit and retain the right talent. As a B-Corporation founding member, Energage has committed itself to the purpose of making the world a better place to work together. Based on 14 years of culture research, the engine behind 51 Top Workplaces programs across the country, and data gathered from over 20 million employees at 60,000 organizations, Energage has isolated the 15 drivers of engaged cultures that are critical to the success of any business and developed the tools and expertise to help organizations measure, shape and showcase their unique culture to achieve sustainable competitive advantage.
Contact
Daugherty Business SolutionsContact
John Hartmann
(800) 737-8200
www.daugherty.com
John Hartmann
(800) 737-8200
www.daugherty.com
Categories